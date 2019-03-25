Peter Tabichi, a science teacher who gives away 80 percent of his income to help the poor in the remote village of Pwani, Kenya, where almost a third of children are orphans or have only one parent, won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize that honors one exceptional educator a year, becoming the first African and first male teacher to win the award.

John Wester, archbishop of Santa Fe, N.M., is renewing his call for Catholics to stop worshipping the skeleton folk saint known as La Santa Muerte, or “Our Lady of Holy Death,” saying he fears some mistakenly believe the Grim Reaper-like figure is a Roman Catholic Church-sanctioned saint.

Yazid Al Fayyad Finn of Cary, N.C., was sentenced to time served since his February 2018 arrest plus two more days in jail for plotting to steal a shipment of counterfeit Xanax pills that were pulled across the Vermont-Quebec border on a sled, federal court officials said.

Gayle Benson, owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, will deliver the commencement address at Loyola University in May and will be awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree, the New Orleans university said.

Desiree Wallace, 22, of Spanish Lake, Mo., a St. Louis County jail worker who was under investigation after cigars and cigarettes were smuggled into the jail, is also charged with sexual conduct with an inmate after a prisoner told investigators he had sex with her.

Andrei Zhestkov, 27, a Russian tourist, was arrested at the international airport in Bali, Indonesia, after customs officers found a 2-year-old male orangutan sleeping in a rattan basket placed in his luggage, as well as two geckos and five other lizards in his luggage, a spokesman for Bali’s conservation agency said.

Fred Hopkins of St. Albans, Vt., said someone for the first time took 140 of his sap buckets, which he uses to make award-winning maple syrup, from their location near a cemetery and the Franklin County Sportsman’s Club.

Gregory St. Angelo, a former lawyer for a failed New Orleans bank, has been charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud after, prosecutors say, he and two bank officials conspired to enrich themselves using fraudulent documents and financial statements.

Mark Holladay of the pest removal service Toad Busters said recent rains and warm temperatures sent cane toads into a breeding cycle, infesting a Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., neighborhood with thousands of the poisonous amphibians.