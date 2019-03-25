No. 5 Lady Vols hand Razorbacks 5-2 loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The University of Arkansas softball team was unable to string together enough base hits in the final innings of Sunday's rubber match, dropping game three to No. 5 Tennessee in a 5-2 decision.

Arkansas (22-9, 4-5) scored first, as junior Sydney Parr took her first at-bat up the middle and to the warning track in center field for a triple. Sophomore Hannah McEwen followed with a sacrifice hit to center field, scoring Parr from third and putting the Hogs ahead, 1-0. The sacrifice hit by McEwen is Arkansas' 15th of the season, an SEC best.

Tennessee (26--5, 4-2) capitalized off an error by the Hogs on a two-out dropped fly ball to tie the game at one run each in the bottom of the fourth.

After a lead-off strikeout by sophomore starter Mary Haff in the fifth, the Lady Volunteers strung together four runs on three hits and another Razorback error to take a 5-1 lead.

Junior Autumn Storms entered in relief for Haff in the fourth, retiring the final five Lady Vols in order through the next inning.

Designated player Danielle Gibson sent one into right field for a base hit in the sixth inning, as Arkansas called on pinch runner Sam Torres. Torres found herself on third base after a double by senior Ashley Diaz, and then scored as senior Katie Warrick put the ball in play and was thrown out at first.

The rally ended for Arkansas as the next two batters were retired by Lady Vol relief pitcher Matty Moss.

Arkansas recorded five hits in the contest, two from Gibson and one a piece from Diaz, Parr, and pinch-hitter Ryan Jackson. Haff followed her career-best performance, striking out five Lady Vols while allowing only four hits in 22 batters faced.

The Razorbacks will continue their road stint with a doubleheader at UT-Arlington on Tuesday. Arkansas will jump back into SEC play with a home series Friday through Sunday against No. 18 Kentucky.

Sports on 03/25/2019