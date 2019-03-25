Obstruction cases must meet high bar

Attorney General William Barr leaves his home in McLean, Va., on Sunday morning. He later sent a four-page letter to Congress summarizing Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Obstruction of justice is a crime that requires more than overt acts. It also requires intent.

That principle helps explain special counsel Robert Mueller's decision not to press an obstruction case against President Donald Trump and instead leave it up to the Justice Department.

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the evidence collected by Mueller "is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction of justice offense," according to Barr's four-page summary.

Barr's decision doesn't come as a surprise for legal experts.

"Obstruction of justice requires an intent to obstruct or impede or influence an investigation," said Seth Taube, a former federal prosecutor who's now at Baker Botts LLP, before Barr's letter was made public. "The issue is not only 'did the president take some action which had the effect of obstructing or impeding or influencing a person,' but 'did he also do so with the intent of obstructing an investigation?'"

In his two years in the White House, Trump has repeatedly done things, said things and tweeted things that critics have interpreted as attempts to undermine investigations of him, his family and his business, but that supporters have defended as off-the-cuff thoughts from a man who has been known to change his mind.

In his first few weeks in office, Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey for "loyalty," Comey has said. A few weeks later, after national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned because of lies he told the FBI about his contact with Russia, Trump asked Comey to "go easy" on Flynn because he was a good guy, Comey contends. Trump has disputed Comey's accounts of the conversations.

After firing Comey in May 2017, Trump told Lester Holt of NBC News that he did so in part because of his frustration over the FBI's Russia investigation. He told Holt that he fired Comey at Rosenstein's recommendation, but he then added, "And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story."

After it emerged that the president's son Donald Trump Jr. met during the campaign with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer who offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump helped craft a public statement claiming the meeting focused on international adoptions. Trump's team later called the meeting perfectly legal.

Trump also mused publicly about a pardon for Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman who has multiple convictions stemming from the Mueller investigation. He also repeatedly criticized his appointed attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. He eventually pushed out Sessions and replaced him temporarily with Matthew Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa who had been critical of the Mueller inquiry.

Media reports said Trump wanted Whitaker to push Geoffrey Berman, the man Trump appointed as U.S. attorney in Manhattan, to take over a New York inquiry that included the Trump Organization. Berman had recused himself from the matter, which grew out of crimes by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and involved possible campaign-finance violations stemming from hush money paid to a woman claiming sexual encounters with Trump.

Trump denies not only the encounters but also that he violated any campaign-finance laws.

The optics of Trump's actions don't matter, says Jacob Frenkel, a former federal prosecutor who is now at the law firm Dickinson Wright, speaking before Barr's letter was released.

"The president may have done something interesting, remarkable and unprecedented in gravity," he said of firing Comey and other matters. "But none of those three equals 'beyond a reasonable doubt.' I've got to see the evidence. There's nothing wrong with indicting a case and losing it, but the presumption in the indictment is that all the evidence will establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the conduct violated criminal law."

Trump's inconsistencies and stream-of-consciousness speeches actually may have protected him, Taube said.

"The president is not always careful about his statements," Taube said. "It's this lack of precision in his language which is as much a problem for a prosecutor as a benefit, because it mushes up whether he's acting with necessary corrupt intent. Trump's imprecision in languages can lead to an investigation. But only corrupt intent can lead to indictment."

