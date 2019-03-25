BASKETBALL

Alabama fires Johnson

Avery Johnson brought attention, more fans and several highly rated recruits to Alabama's basketball program. He could not, however, win enough to stick around. Athletic Director Greg Byrne announced Sunday that Alabama and Johnson "made the decision to mutually part ways" after his fourth season coaching the Crimson Tide. Johnson's buyout under a contract extension reached in August 2017 would be $8 million. The former NBA point guard and head coach led the Tide to a 75-62 record in four seasons, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2018 that broke a six-year drought. Alabama lost five of its last six games this past season, including a first-round upset by Norfolk State in the NIT on Tuesday night. Johnson had success on the recruiting trail, landing five-star prospects in Collin Sexton and current freshman Kira Lewis Jr. Sexton left after one season and was an NBA lottery pick. Alabama also set single-season total and per-game attendance records at Coleman Coliseum during his tenure. But a lackluster performance in the 80-79 overtime loss to Norfolk State was the final blow after late-season stumbles kept the Tide from making another trip to the NCAA Tournament. Tide associate head coach John Pelphrey will serve as interim head coach. Pelphrey was head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2007-2011.

Cal fires Jones

California has fired basketball coach Wyking Jones after winning just eight games in each of his first two seasons. Athletic Director Jim Knowlton announced the decision on Sunday, days after reports emerged that Jones had been told he would return to Cal for a third season. Knowlton thanked Jones for his dedication to the program and called the firing a difficult decision. Jones has three years remaining on a five-year, $5 million contract. Jones had a 16-47 record during his time at Cal. The Golden Bears followed up a school-record 16-game losing streak by winning the final three regular-season games this season. Jones won just five conference games in his two seasons at Cal, finishing last in the Pac-12 both years. Attendance fell significantly this year as fans and students grew frustrated with the direction of the program that has made one trip to the NCAA Tournament the past six years. Cuonzo Martin lost in the first round to Hawaii in 2016, the second of his three years at Cal before leaving for Missouri. Jones was an assistant on that staff and ultimately got the head coaching job.

GOLF

Casey wins Valspar again

Paul Casey closed with a 1-over 72 for a one-shot victory over Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen and became the first back-to-back winner of the Valspar Championship at Palm Harbor, Fla. on Sunday. Casey thought his biggest challenge would be Dustin Johnson, who was one shot behind. Instead, the world's No. 1 player failed to make a single birdie for the first time in 31 tournaments worldwide. The real challenge was Innisbrook, a club with a course so tough that no one shot better than 68 in the final round. Kokrak (71) and Oosthuizen (69) each had a share of the lead on the back nine. Kokrak missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole. Casey was in a fairway bunker on No. 18 when he hit to just over 20 feet and two-putted for the win. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks), who held a share of the lead going into Saturday's round, shot a 1-over 72 on Sunday and was tied for ninth place at 4-under 280. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) had a 68, one of the best rounds of the day, but wound up tied for 46th at 3-over 287.

MOTOR SPORTS

Herta, 18, youngest winner

Colton Herta, an 18-year American rookie, became the youngest winner in IndyCar history when he captured the IndyCar Classic at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, after a late-race crash near the entry to pit row helped him steal past the leaders to the checkered flag. Flanked on the podium by 28-year-old Josef Newgarden and 38-year-old Ryan Hunter-Reay, Herta was handed a bottle of sparkling wine for the victory celebration while someone handed New-garden the cider. Herta, still well under the legal drinking age of 21, took a big drink. “I didn’t switch back,” he said. “I took a swig and said, ‘This is real!’ ” Herta’s victory also delivered the first victory for Harding Steinbrenner Racing, where George Steinbrenner IV of the Steinbrenner baseball family is the youngest co-owner in series history and now the youngest owner of a race-winning car at age 22. After the victory, the New York Yankees tweeted congratulations. Herta was running a distant third behind Team Penske’s Will Power and Andretti Autosports’ Alexander Rossi until James Hinchcliffe bumped rookie Felix Rosenqvist into a spin and then the wall near the entry to pit lane. Power, who started from pole position and dominated through 45 laps, lost his big lead when the caution flag came out, and then had his race end with a driveshaft failure during his last pit stop for a late tire change. Rossi finished ninth. Herta still had work to do to stay ahead of Newgarden and Hunter-Reay, both former IndyCar champions. Herta dialed up the speed that made him so quick on the track in preseason testing.

TENNIS

Isner, Venus advance

John Isner was broken in the first game but he held the rest of the way and hit 16 aces to beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-5, 7-6 (6) Sunday in the third round of the Miami Open. Isner, now 33, won the biggest title of his career in the tournament a year ago. He is seeded seventh this year. Isner will next face No. 19-seeded Kyle Edmund, who beat No. 12 Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-4. In women's play, Venus Williams reached the fourth round of the tournament for the 16th time with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 14 Daria Kasatkina, who never held serve. Williams won the title in 1998, 1999 and 2001. She's unseeded at Miami for the first time since 2012, but improved to 11-3 this year. Williams next faces No. 2 Simona Halep, who outlasted Polona Hercog 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-2. A loss Saturday by top-ranked Naomi Osaka opened the door for Halep to reclaim the top ranking if she reaches the final. No. 25 Danielle Collins lost to Wang Yafan 7-5, 6-1.

FOOTBALL

Ga. Tech lineman dies

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams has died at the age of 21. The school on Sunday announced Adams' death. No cause was given. Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus Saturday. He made his first three career starts last season and was heading into his senior year. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation. Its medical examiner's office said an autopsy would be conducted Monday. The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Adams played in 33 games over three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He was coming off his best season in 2018, when he recorded 24 tackles, 5 tackles for losses and 2 forced fumbles in 13 games.

HORSE RACING

Santa Anita reopening?

Anticipating approval by the California Horse Racing Board, Santa Anita plans to reopen for live racing on Friday for the first time since it was shut down following fatal injuries to 22 horses. The track on Sunday issued a revised stakes schedule that includes the $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap to be run April 6, the same day as the $1 million Santa Anita Derby. The CHRB is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider new safety and medication rules that Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields and the Thoroughbred Owners of California agreed to on March 16. Racing has been suspended at the track since March 5 after 22 horses suffered fatal injuries since Dec. 26. Limited training is being allowed on the main dirt track while testing of the surface and new rules involving safety and medication have been worked out. If the CHRB approves and racing resumes, Santa Anita will feature the $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes on Friday. The Santa Anita Handicap originally was to be run on March 9.

HOCKEY

Wisconsin wins 5th title

Senior captains Sophia Shaver and Annie Pankowski each scored, and Wisconsin won its fifth NCAA women's hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. Kristen Campbell, named the most outstanding player, pitched her 11th shutout of the season, including a victory over two-time defending champion Clarkson in the Frozen Four. She did not allow a goal in three NCAA Tournament games. Shaver opened the scoring midway through the first period by redirecting a centering pass from Presley Norby. Pankowski scored midway through the second period on a short-handed goal for her 28th of the season. Pankowski collected a loose puck at the blue line on a penalty kill, drove hard to the net and scored on a backhander to set a program record with her ninth career short-handed goal. Wisconsin (35-4-2), which hadn't won a title since 2011, trails only Minnesota (six) for the most NCAA women's hockey championships.

FIGURE SKATING

Chen takes gold again

Defending champion Nathan Chen delivered a spectacular free skate to win the gold medal again at the figure skating world championships at Saitama, Japan, on Saturday. It was the first time an American man captured consecutive world titles since Scott Hamilton won his fourth in a row in 1984. Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan was second and American Vincent Zhou was third on a big day for U.S. skating. It was the first time since 1996 that two U.S. men medaled at the world championships. Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno, the 2018 world championship silver medalist, was fourth.

FOOTBALL

Patriots TE Gronkowski to retire

BOSTON — The New England Patriots’ gentle giant has decided to hang up his cleats.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.

Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram, saying that a few months shy of his 30th birthday “it’s time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.”

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now hereIamabouttoturn30ina few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far,” Gronkowski wrote in his post. “I will be retiring from the game of football today.”

Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski’s agent, confirmed his client’s decision to retire.

The tight end, who turns 30 in May, leaves as a three-time Super Bowl champion who established himself as one of the most dominant players at his position.

But he has been dogged in recent seasons by back, knee,

ankle and arm injuries that have limited his ability to stay on the field.

A fan favorite in New England for his gregarious and playful persona that included awkward dance moves and touchdown celebrations, Gronkowski was one of the most dominant tight ends of his era.

His 12 career postseason touchdown receptions are the most by a tight end in NFL playoff history. His 81 career postseason catches are also best among tight ends.

He’ll also retire with 79 career TD catches — regular season and playoffs — which is third all-time by a tight end behind only Antonio Gates (116) and Tony Gonzalez (111).

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Gronkowski connected on 78 TD passes. It is the second-most scoring connections between a quarterback and a tight end in NFL history behind only Philip Rivers and Gates (89) and is fifth overall between quarterbacks and all pass-catchers.

Avery Johnson

Colton Herta celebrates after winning Sunday’s IndyCar Classic at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas. At 18, Herta became the youngest winner in IndyCar history.

