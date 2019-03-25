Police: Woman, 65, shocked with stun gun 10 times in robbery try outside Little Rock store

A robber used a stun gun on a 65-year-old woman at least 10 times during an attempted robbery while she was sitting in her car outside of a Little Rock store, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the attack happened Friday afternoon outside of the Stein Mart at the Westgate Shopping center at 6823 Cantrell Road.

The victim was sitting in her car during her lunch break when a person walked up behind her, stunned her left shoulder and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to a police report.

The woman told investigators she managed to escape through the passenger door during a struggle that saw the attacker stun her 10 times, the report said.

Police said the robber then ran behind the shopping center. The report didn't list anything as being stolen.

Officers searched the area and apartment buildings behind the shopping center but had made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t list a description of the assailant.