No RiverFest in Little Rock this year, company says; restructuring planned

After being canceled, RiverFest returned in 2018 under the direction of a new company, Memphis-based Universal Fairs. The company said on Monday that Riverfest won't return in 2019 but is tentatively planned for May 2020.

RiverFest won’t be returning to Little Rock in May, officials confirmed on Monday.

“After much discussion amongst the voluntary staff of RiverFest, Inc., the event will be taking 2019 off to restructure, reorganize and re-invent,” a news release by the company states.

According to David Renfro, programs director for RiverFest, the festival is tentatively scheduled to take place in May of 2020.

He said the plan then will be to "return to the roots of the festival" with an event "entirely focused on the heartbeat of Arkansas."

