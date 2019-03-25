The World in Brief

Explosives collapse an apartment building Sunday in Duisburg, Germany. The structure was built in 1972 and once hosted 320 apartments.

Romania, Honduras back Israel's capital

JERUSALEM -- The leaders of Romania and Honduras on Sunday announced that they will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, following the lead of President Donald Trump.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez delivered their announcements at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual conference in Washington. The announcements were welcomed by Israeli politicians.

However, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, a government rival who's in charge of the east European nation's foreign policy, said the prime minister hadn't consulted with him over the decision. He accused her of "total ignorance" of foreign policy.

The move is considered controversial as it goes against the rest of the European Union. Romania currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the U.S. Embassy to the city, a move that was applauded by Israel. Guatemala followed suit.

The move angered the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future state.

Most countries have embassies in Tel Aviv out of sensitivity over the contested city. The Palestinians, and most of the international community, say the city's final status should be resolved in negotiations.

8 children dead in explosion in Sudan

CAIRO -- Sudanese officials said eight children have been killed in an explosion near a military facility where they were searching for scrap metal to resell.

The officials say the explosion happened Saturday in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, an independent professional union, said seven children died at the scene and the eighth succumbed to wounds in a hospital.

The committee is part of an umbrella opposition movement that has been organizing street protests since December calling on President Omar al-Bashir to resign. A security crackdown has killed dozens of people.

Iraqis to oust official over ferry sinking

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's parliament voted on Sunday to fire a provincial official after the sinking of a ferry in the Tigris River that killed nearly 100 people, the house's deputy speaker said.

Hassan al-Kaabi told The Associated Press that the majority of the house's 329 members voted to sack the governor of Nineveh province and his two deputies. Over 270 lawmakers attended Sunday's session.

Angry residents of Mosul have protested against Nofal al-Akoub, demanding his firing.

The ferry was loaded with revelers celebrating the Kurdish and Persian new year. It sank on Thursday.

Police official Mazen Abdullah said 97 people were killed and 67 remain missing. Abdullah said 55 were rescued.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered an investigation into the incident, which residents blamed on corruption and lack of rescue means. He also called for the governor's sacking.

Abdul-Mahdi also appointed a new crisis council, headed by a university professor, to administer the province until a new governor is named.

A special investigation team, which includes judges and prosecutors, was set up to determine why the ferry sank.

Malian village death toll rises to 134

BAMAKO, Mali -- The death toll from a massacre in a central Malian village rose to 134 dead, the U.N. said, as new video emerged Sunday showing victims strewn on the ground amid the burning remains of their homes.

An ethnic Dogon militia already blamed for scores of attacks in central Mali over the past year attacked an ethnic Peuhl village just before dawn on Saturday.

Among the victims in Ogossogou were pregnant women, small children and the elderly, according to a Peuhl group known as Tabital Pulaaku.

Graphic video obtained by The Associated Press shows the aftermath of Saturday's attack, with many victims burned inside their homes. A small child's body was covered with a piece of fabric, and at one point an ID card was shown covered with blood.

In the capital of Bamako, visiting U.N. Security Council President Francois Delattre condemned the killings as an "unspeakable attack" late Saturday.

At least 55 people were wounded and the U.N. mission in Mali said it was "working to ensure the wounded were evacuated."

In New York, the U.N. secretary-general condemned the attack and called on the Malian authorities to swiftly investigate it and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Islamic extremists were ousted from urban centers in northern Mali during a 2013 French-led military operation. The jihadists scattered throughout the rural areas, regrouped and began launching numerous attacks against the Malian military and the U.N. mission. Since 2015, extremism has edged all the way to central Mali where it has exacerbated tensions between the Dogon and Peuhl groups.

