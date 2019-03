Little Rock police were responding to a shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s south side, officials said.

The department wrote on Twitter just after 12:30 p.m. that a shooting happened at 9500 S. Heights Road. The address is the site of Southern Pines Mobile Home Park. A public information officer was headed to the scene, authorities said.

Police didn’t say if anyone was injured.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.