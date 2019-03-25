BASEBALL

ASU completes sweep

Arkansas State University (16-8, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) defeated South Alabama (12-10, 3-3) 8-1 to win the series in Jonesboro.

Nate Alberius (3-1) allowed 1 run on 5 hits while striking out 7 with no walks in a complete-game victory for ASU, which took two out of three from South Alabama.

It was 1-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, then the Red Wolves broke the game open with a six-run inning. Jacob Jablonski slashed a single to center field to bring Justin Felix home to make it 2-1. Drew Tipton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Will Huber to score.

Eli Davis extended the Red Wolves advantage to 5-1 when he sliced a single to left field and advanced to second on the throw. Tyler Duncan and Jablonski both scored runs on the play. Alex Howard's sacrifice fly scored Tipton. Kyle MacDonald capped ASU's six-run inning with a run-scoring single to left center field.

Eli Davis went 3-for-4 with 3 runs and three RBI, while MacDonald finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and a triple.

UALR falls on the road

Mason McWhorter led Georgia Southern (12-11, 4-2 Sun Belt) by going 3 for 6 with 5 RBI and scored 2 runs in a 15-10 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-17, 2-4) on Sunday in Statesboro, Ga.

Ethan Daily, the sixth of seven UALR pitchers, took the loss, allowing 4 runs on 1 hit in 1 2/3 innings with 2 walks.

James Gann led UALR by going 3 for 6 with 2 RBI, including a home run and scored 2 runs.

UCA beats Stephen F. Austin

Josh Ragan went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored 3 runs and Marco Navarro went 3 for 5 with 4 RBI and scored 1 run to lead the University of Central Arkansas (11-13, 6-3 Southland Conference) to a 9-3 victory over Stephen F. Austin (13-12, 7-2) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Brad Verel (1-2) picked up the victory, allowing no earned runs on 2 hits in 3 innings. Tanner Wiley pitched three scoreless innings to get his first save of the season.

UAPB falls at Alabama A&M

Jonathan Smith II went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored 2 runs in leading Alabama A&M (7-20, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a 6-2 victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (4-19, 1-8) on Sunday in Huntsville, Ala.

Smith had a two-run double in the second inning and added an RBI double in the fourth.

Peyton Burks (1-6) allowed 5 earned runs on 9 hits in 7 innings to take the loss for UAPB.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas loses at Tennessee

The University of Arkansas (22-9, 4-5 SEC) lost 5-2 to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

Danielle Gibson had two hits to lead the Razorbacks.

Mary Haff allowed 4 hits and struck out 5 in 4 1/3 innings. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 03/25/2019