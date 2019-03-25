Teen faces manslaughter charge in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Northwest Arkansas

A 17-year-old fatally shot another teenager after accidentally firing a gun at him while they were in a parked car, authorities in Northwest Arkansas said Monday.

Springdale Police said the two teens were in a parked car along Singletree Avenue on Friday when the shooting happened. The 15-year-old died after being brought to the hospital, officials said.

Police said the 17-year-old who was holding the pistol faces charges of manslaughter and a handful of theft counts.

The gun and car were reported stolen, police said.

Washington County prosecutors plan to charge the 17-year-old as an adult. The teen, whose identity wasn’t released by police, remained at a juvenile detention center on Monday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.