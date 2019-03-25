UConn holds off scrappy Buffalo

ALBANY REGIONAL

CONNECTICUT 84, BUFFALO 72

STORRS, Conn. -- Napheesa Collier scored 27 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Connecticut held off No. 10 seed Buffalo 84-72 on Sunday night to move into the Sweet 16 for a 26th consecutive season.

Katie Lou Samuelson and freshman Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) each added 17 points for the No. 2 seed Huskies (33-2).

Cierra Dillard, the nation's second leading scorer, had 29 points to lead Buffalo, which made a big run in the fourth quarter but could not overcome a 24-point second-half deficit. The Mid-American Conference champions finish the season 24-10.

Buffalo never led and trailed 73-49 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. But the scrappy Bulls would not go away. They outscored the Huskies 12-2 to open the fourth, cutting the lead to 75-67.

Their hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow in the middle of that run when Dillard went down after rolling her right ankle in a collision with Collier. She had to be helped to the locker room, but came back into the game less than two minutes later, scoring five more points while clearly hobbled.

Her layup with 1:11 to go made it 79-71, but UConn hit its foul shots at the end to close out the game.

Dillard, a transfer from Massachusetts, finishes her college career with 2,205 points, including 1,422 in her two years at Buffalo, good enough for fifth place on the school's all-time scoring list. She came into the game averaging more than 25 points and just under 5 rebounds and 6 assists. She had seven rebounds and seven assists on Sunday.

Collier came up two assists shy of a triple-double. The double-double was her fifth consecutive, 22nd this season and 46th of her career. She moved past Tina Charles into third place on UConn's scoring list.

LOUISVILLE 71, MICHIGAN 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Asia Durr scored 24 points, including 12 in the first quarter to lead Louisville past Michigan.

The Cardinals (31-3) started fast and stayed in gear on the way to earning their third consecutive Sweet 16 berth.

Durr got them going with two assists before adding the first of five three-pointers in the game and a 4-point play. She finished 9 of 23 from the field and 5 of 14 from long range.

Louisville's defense also came up big, holding the taller Wolverines to just 23 percent shooting in the second half and 43 percent overall. The Cardinals scored 28 points off 22 turnovers, forcing 17 by halftime alone.

Jazmine Jones added 15 points while Sam Fuehring and Dana Evans each had 10. Kylee Shook had 10 rebounds and guard Arica Carter had 7 after missing two games with a left knee injury.

Akienreh Johnson had 12 points and Kayla Robbins 10 for Michigan (22-12).

CHICAGO REGIONAL

TEXAS A&M 78, MARQUETTE 76

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Chennedy Carter scored 30 points, Shambria Washington hit the go-ahead three-pointer late and No. 4 Texas A&M got a victory over fifth-seed Marquette.

Carter stole an inbounds pass from Danielle King after a timeout with five seconds left and she was fouled by King. The Golden Eagles had to foul two more times to get in the bonus, leaving just 0.9 seconds left when Carter made 1 of 2 free throws to secure the victory.

Texas A&M (26-7) moves on to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year where it will meet the winner of tonight's game between Michigan State and Notre Dame.

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

SOUTH CAROLINA 72, FLORIDA STATE 64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points, Alexis Jennings added 16 and No. 4 seed South Carolina beat No. 5 seed Florida State to advance to the Sweet 16 for the sixth consecutive season.

Te'a Cooper added 13 points and Tyasha Harris had 11 for South Carolina, which won despite being outrebounded 50-33 and allowing Florida State to grab 27 offensive rebounds.

It's the third time in the past five seasons the Gamecocks have eliminated the Seminoles from the NCAA Tournament, beating them in the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2017.

Nicki Ekhomu scored 19 points and Kiah Gilespie had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Florida State (24-9).

IOWA 68, MISSOURI 52

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Megan Gustafson scored 24 points with 19 rebounds, Makenzie Meyer added 18 points and Iowa blew past Missouri to advance to its second Sweet 16 in five years.

Kathleen Doyle scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (28-6), who put away the Tigers with a blistering 23-4 run in the second half. They'll face either Kentucky or North Carolina State, who play each other today, in the semifinals of the Greensboro Regional next week.

Tania Davis hit her first three of the game to open the fourth quarter, putting Iowa up 50-41, and Meyer's corner three pushed the lead to 13. Gustafson's jumper over two defenders made it 60-43 with 4:21 to go, capping a spurt that helped Iowa clinch its highest win total in 31 years.

Amber Smith scored 21 points for Missouri (24-11). The Tigers bowed out in the second round for the third time in four years after scoring just 23 points in the second half.

PORTLAND REGIONAL

ARIZONA STATE 57, MIAMI 55

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Robbi Ryan's free throws with 5.0 seconds left off a Hurricanes turnover put Arizona State ahead to stay, and the Sun Devils ousted Miami.

Arizona State (22-10) was down by as many as eight in the second half, and survived a game where it shot 35 percent. Jamie Ruden came off the bench to score a team-best 10 for the Sun Devils.

Laura Cornelius scored 15 for Miami (25-9), which was looking for its first Sweet 16 berth since 1992. Mykea Gray added 13 for Miami and Beatrice Mompremier grabbed 22 rebounds for the Hurricanes, who have never won two games in the same NCAA Tournament.

Miami's last chance went to senior Emese Hof, who got a good look and had her final attempt from the right block bounce off the rim as time expired.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 85, CLEMSON 61

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Teaira McCowan had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6

blocks to help No. 1 seed Mississippi State roll to a victory over No. 9 seed Clemson.

Anriel Howard added 21 points for Mississippi State (32-2), which has won 10 consecutive games in a streak that’s lasted more than a month. The Bulldogs were in control throughout Sunday night, jumping out to a 23-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.

McCowan made 14 of 17 shots, repeatedly getting good position close to the rim for easy buckets. Howard shot 6 of 12 from the field and grabbed 14 rebounds. Jordan Danberry added 18 points.

Clemson (20-13) briefly rallied in the third quarter, pulling within 59-46 on Danielle Edwards’ three-pointer late in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs scored the last three points of the third quarter and slowly rebuilt the big lead.

Edwards and Simone Westbrook both scored 14 points for Clemson.

OREGON 91, INDIANA 68

EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for her 18th career triple double and No. 2 seed Oregon defeated No. 10 Indiana.

Ionescu is the NCAA’s career triple-double leader among men and women. She’s had eight this season alone. She reached it on Sunday with just over 2 minutes left when she corralled a rebound on her own missed shot.

With speculation that she may turn pro at the end of this season, it may have been Ionescu’s final career game at Matthew Knight Arena. But it certainly won’t be her last game in Oregon: With the victory, the Ducks (31-4) advanced to face the winner of today’s game between South Dakota State and Syracuse.

Satou Sabally added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks, who are headed to the round of 16 for the third consecutive season. Oregon led by as many as 23 points.

Ali Patberg had 16 points and Jaelynn Penn added 15 for the Hoosiers.

Photo by AP/JESSICA HILL

Connecticut’s Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) passes under pressure from Buffalo’s Finess Dickson during the Huskies’ victory in the NCAA Women’s Tournament on Sunday in Storrs, Conn.

Sports on 03/25/2019