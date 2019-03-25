Police: Youth killed, 3 others injured in south Arkansas as vehicle flips, ejects occupants

A youth was killed and three other minors were injured in a single-car crash in southern Arkansas on Saturday, authorities said.

The four minors were passengers in a 1998 Honda that was traveling north near Warren on Bradley County Road 25. Arkansas State Police said the vehicle crossed the centerline shortly before 6 p.m., at which point the driver overcorrected and the Honda flipped. The four youths and the driver, 26-year-old Salvador Romero of Warren, were ejected.

One passenger was killed, the preliminary report states. Three additional youths, as well as Romero, were taken to Bradley County Medical Center for treatment. The report didn't list the extent of their injuries.

Authorities also investigated two other deadly wrecks in Arkansas on Saturday.

Archie H. Sams, 38, of Batesville was killed in Independence County when he was thrown from an ATV shortly after 7 p.m., troopers said.

Sams was riding a 2005 Honda Rancher north in the 1400 block of Jamestown Loop in Batesville when the ATV missed a curve and left the road, according to a preliminary report.

Sams died at the scene. A passenger was also said to be injured.

In Arkansas County, Melvin G. Jemerson Sr., 71, of Almyra was driving a 2003 Chevrolet on Arkansas 130 when his vehicle struck the rear of farming equipment being pulled by another vehicle near DeWitt. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Jermerson died less than two hours later.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the three wrecks as clear and dry.

At least 89 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.