11 more flu deaths reported as virus remains widespread in Arkansas

Nearly a dozen more people died this past week from flu-related illness in Arkansas as the virus remains widespread throughout the state for the ninth consecutive week, state health officials said Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 11 more flu-related deaths in its latest report, bringing the flu season death total to 88, including one child death.

The report said that nearly 70 percent of people killed by the flu either didn’t get a flu shot or had no vaccination history.

Some 500 people were hospitalized this flu season, with the majority of cases impacting people 45 and older, according to health department data.

After a spike in cases, public health officials marked the flu as “widespread” in late January, a designation when the virus is found in the majority of Arkansas.

Forty-four states list the virus as widespread, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than two dozen public schools in Arkansas have temporarily closed due to rampant illness among and teachers, the health department said.

Officials didn't count student absences this past week while schools were on spring break.