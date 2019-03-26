Sections
6-year-old child calls 911 to falsely report school shooting in Conway, police say

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:55 a.m. 0comments

CONWAY — Police in central Arkansas say a 6-year-old child used a disconnected cellphone to call 911 and falsely report that several people had been shot at an elementary school.

The Conway Police Department says officers rushed to Marguerite Vann Elementary School after the call came in Monday afternoon from a young caller who said five people had been shot. Police say the child stayed on the phone but that the story was "continually changing."

Police say officers quickly determined that the phone call was a prank but searched the school as a precaution.

Conway police say the child's parents were home but did not realize the phone, which didn't have cell service, could still make an emergency call.

