Apple plans video, news services

Ann Thai, senior product manager of Apple’s App Store, announces new products, including a new video streaming service, a subscription news service and a credit card, during a news conference Monday at company headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

At an event Monday at its Silicon Valley headquarters, Apple unveiled an expansive strategy to build services for the billion-plus iPhones and iPads in use. It will offer monthly subscription services for video programming and news as well as a new credit card.

Apple introduced a new video service, called Apple TV Plus, with Hollywood star power. Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and other entertainment heavyweights took the stage to promote it. Apple TV Plus will not carry advertising and will launch this fall in more than 100 countries. Apple did not offer any details on pricing.

For years, Apple focused mainly on selling hardware products, counting on consumers to upgrade phones and tablets every few years. But as technology and design improvements have become less apparent, demand for the iPhone has leveled off.

The company is now focused on selling content and services for Apple's roughly 1.4 billion active devices, which include Apple TV boxes, Apple Watches, Mac computers and iPads.

In addition to paying $1,000 every two or three years for a new iPhone, Apple is hoping customers will also pay $10 a month for content, as well as $20, $30 or $40 a month to be their one-stop shop for music, videos and news for all their devices.

The company's billion-dollar bet on video entertainment pales in comparison to the checks Netflix and Amazon have been cutting in Hollywood and around the world for years.

Apple generated $10.9 billion from services in the last quarter of 2018, compared with $73.4 billion of hardware sales.

The news service costs $10 a month and includes roughly 300 magazines and a handful of major newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. Missing from the announcement were other major newspaper publishers, who have reportedly been wary of Apple's terms. Apple says advertisers won't track readers inside the app. That distinguishes it from Facebook and Google, the other major online news hubs.

Apple's 50 percent cut on the paid news offering is higher than the 30 percent it usually takes from apps and subscriptions sold through its App Store.

The company also said it is launching a MasterCard credit card called Apple Card. It will integrate Apple Maps to show users where they spend money, but at the same time, Apple says it won't know what users spend or where.

It won't have any late fees or annual fees and offer 2 percent cash back. Other cards also offer cash-back rewards.

Making must-have streaming TV shows and movies that are watchable on any device has turned Netflix into a force in both Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

But Apple remained focused on making on gadgets: iPhones, iPads, computers and its Apple TV streaming box for TVs. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs began toying with the idea of building a powerful TV business, but he couldn't pull it off before his death in 2011. It has taken his successor, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook, nearly eight years to draw up the script that the company will now try to execute.

"Apple is very late to this game," eMarketer analyst Paul Verna said. "Netflix has become the gold standard in how to create and distribute content, using all the data they have about their viewers."

Netflix's prowess has attracted 139 million subscribers worldwide. But Apple will have several other deep-pocketed competitors fighting for consumers' dollars. Amazon has also become a formidable force in video streaming. Walt Disney Co. is launching its own service this year, armed with an imposing library that became more formidable with its purchase of 21st Century Fox's films and TV series. AT&T is debuting another streaming service built around HBO.

Apple has plenty of money to spend, though, with about $245 billion in cash and marketable securities. It must prove itself attractive to Hollywood even without a track record for supporting high-quality programming and then ensuring it gets widely seen.

As part of its efforts to make quick connections, Apple hired two longtime Sony television executives, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, in 2017.

Information for this article was contributed by Daisuke Wakabayashi and John Koblin of The New York Times; and by Michael Liedtke and Tali Arbel of The Associated Press.

Business on 03/26/2019