Arkansas bill would allow in-state tuition for immigrants

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:54 p.m. 3comments

LITTLE ROCK — A proposal to extend in-state tuition rates at state colleges and universities to some immigrant students is advancing in the Arkansas Legislature after past efforts, including a high-profile push by former Republican presidential hopeful and ex-Gov. Mike Huckabee, have faltered.

A bill approved by the House and pending before a Senate Committee would require public colleges and universities to classify students as in-state for tuition purposes if they resided in the state for at least three years when they apply for admission and have graduated from a high school or received a high school equivalency diploma in the state.

Supporters say the move benefits immigrant students who have grown up in Arkansas, graduated from school here and want to pursue a higher education.

Comments

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    March 26, 2019 at 2:12 p.m.

    what ? send their illegal butts back to where they came from.The American taxpayer needs to quite funding the world's lost and hopeless population.If they couldn't make it in their own country why grease the way for them here ?
  • Bullgod1984
    March 26, 2019 at 2:28 p.m.

    The only requirement dornin state tuition should be residency, not legal status. If they're illegal I dont think k they qualify for student loans or federal aid, so if they want to go to college let them pay.
  • malice06220956
    March 26, 2019 at 2:29 p.m.

    Wait - I don't see clarification - I assume these are legal immigrants or people on green card status - not trespassers. These days, there seems to be no differentiation.
