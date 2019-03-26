Arkansas Index ends 2.65 points higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, gained 2.65 to 401.25 Monday.

"U.S. stocks finished Monday's session mixed, fighting off the previous session's sizable sell-off, hit by worries of a slowdown in global economic growth and as Apple shares fell," said Chris Harkins, managing director with Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 18.2 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 03/26/2019