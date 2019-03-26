Authorities ID man found dead in Arkansas field

Officials identified the body of a man found naked in a central Arkansas field as a 36-year-old from Mississippi.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a field two miles south of the intersection of U.S. 65 South and U.S. 425 Monday afternoon after local farmers reported finding clothing and the body of a man, according to the agency.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man as Steven Keith Heigle of Vicksburg, Miss., a city about 45 miles west of Jackson along the Mississippi River.

The state Crime Lab is investigating how Heigle died, which remained unknown Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said it’s still investigating the death.