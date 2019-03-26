Flowering Cherry Trees are Blooming Now

As I drive around town I keep seeing flowering cherry trees in bloom in landscapes.

Every time I see one, I want to stop and take a picture, they are just so beautiful. There are numerous varieties of cherry trees with single

or double blooms,

with white flowers or pink,

weeping and upright. They are all gorgeous, but unfortunately, not the longest lived tree in our landscapes. Typically they live about 10-20 years for us in Arkansas, but while they are here, they are spectacular.

Cherry trees claim to fame in the US is the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.

The idea arose when Eliza Scidmore, a travel writer, returned from a visit to Japan in 1885 where she had seen the cherry trees in bloom. She worked with then First Lady Helen Taft to get cherry trees planted in the parks in DC. It took a few years for the project to succeed and the first cherry trees were planted, but not without a few setbacks. The first 2,000 trees that were sent to the US by the Japanese Embassy arrived in DC, January, 1910, but were found to be infested with insects, nematodes and disease and had to be destroyed. In 1912, 3,020 cherry trees arrived from Japan and were successfully planted. The first two were planted on the bank of Washington's Tidal Basin by First Lady Helen Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese Ambassador, and these original two trees still stand. There were 12 different varieties of cherries in the original 3,020 trees. The first Cherry Blossom Festival began in 1935.

Very few of the original 3,020 trees remain, but with replanting and maintenance, there are even more cherry trees now in Washington, D.C. Of the 12 original varieties, the predominant varieties that are planted now are the Yoshino cherry with single white blossoms and the Kwanzan cherry with double pink blooms but there are a sprinkling of other varieties as well.

Scientists took cuttings of the original trees and have kept the original genetic lines going. They replant trees each year around Washington, DC as trees play out. They have also sent clones of the original trees back to Japan. In addition, they are also breeding new varieties that are more insect and disease resistant. Insect and diseases are not the only problems these trees have. In 1999 beavers attacked and cut down trees in full bloom before the beavers could be trapped and relocated, and some years, late freezes have damaged the blooms. Gardeners understand these issues.

If you are looking for a showy flowering tree, consider a flowering cherry. Make sure it is planted in a very well-drained site and give it full sun. Then enjoy it while it lasts.

