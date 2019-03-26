Food-stamp limits rejected by Arkansas House

A bill by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, that would prohibit using food stamps to buy candy, sodas and energy drinks failed Monday in the House.

Bentley proposed similar legislation in 2017 that passed in the House but died in the Senate. It was opposed by welfare advocates and grocers.

"With this legislation, we are simply asking that the $44 million provided each month to the [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] be used to provide food that has some nutritional value," Bentley said.

No lawmakers spoke against the bill. But it failed 37-29, with members of both parties voting against the bill.

In addition to Democrats and advocates who argue the bill would hurt the poor, the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association says the legislation would cost grocers money to develop new systems that would separate the exempt and nonexempt items from food-stamp purchases.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there were about 363,631 SNAP, or food stamp, recipients in Arkansas in December.

-- John Moritz