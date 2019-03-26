State Capitol news in brief

House approves billon kids, prostitution

The Arkansas House on Monday unanimously approved legislation that aims to prevent trafficked children from being charged with prostitution.

House Bill 1695, by Rep. Jamie Scott, R-North Little Rock, would require that prosecutors, before levying charges, investigate and confirm that any arrested minor is not the victim of trafficking.

In committee, Scott said she was unaware of any prosecutors who had charged trafficked minors with prostitution. Two Republican women worked with Scott on the legislation.

The bill passed 93-0 and heads to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Food-stamp limitsrejected by House

A bill by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, that would prohibit using food stamps to buy candy, sodas and energy drinks failed Monday in the House.

Bentley proposed similar legislation in 2017 that passed in the House but died in the Senate. It was opposed by welfare advocates and grocers.

"With this legislation, we are simply asking that the $44 million provided each month to the [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] be used to provide food that has some nutritional value," Bentley said.

No lawmakers spoke against the bill. But it failed 37-29, with members of both parties voting against the bill.

In addition to Democrats and advocates who argue the bill would hurt the poor, the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association says the legislation would cost grocers money to develop new systems that would separate the exempt and nonexempt items from food-stamp purchases.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there were about 363,631 SNAP, or food stamp, recipients in Arkansas in December.

-- John Moritz

Raising age to wedeasily passes House

A 79-6 majority of the House voted Monday to raise the minimum age for marriage to 17.

Under current law, if they have their parents' consent, boys can marry at age 17 and girls can marry at 16. If the girl is pregnant, however, a judge can approve a marriage for which there is no minimum age.

House Bill 1708, by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, would set the minimum age for marriage in all circumstances at 17.

"Our current law is antiquated. ... Our law leaves our children unprotected," Flowers said.

In committee last week, Flowers provided statistics from the Department of Health that showed that more than 8,229 girls and 1,320 boys age 17 and younger have been married in Arkansas since 1999. The statistics included girls as young as 10 years old.

-- John Moritz

Term-limits proposalfaces Senate delay

The Senate on Monday delayed action on a measure to refer to voters a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit state lawmakers elected or on after Jan. 1, 2021, to a dozen consecutive years in the Legislature and allow them to return to service after four years out of office.

The delay in action on Senate Joint Resolution 15, by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, came after Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis said he and two other senators hadn't yet met as required under Senate rules to consider the order in which proposed constitutional amendments are presented to the Senate. The other two senators are Republican leader Bart Hester of Cave Springs and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne.

Last week, the Senate committee recommended approval of SJR15. Lawmakers may refer up to three amendment proposals to voters in the 2020 general election.

The House and Senate already have approved House Concurrent Resolution 1018 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, a proposed constitutional amendment that would permanently extend the half-percent sales tax for highways. That tax was approved in 2012 by voters for a 10-year period.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senators supportcost-savings report

The Senate approved legislation Monday that would require a cost-savings report by the 15 Cabinet-level secretaries that would be created under Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed reorganization of state government.

The report would go to two legislative committees two weeks before the 2020 fiscal session.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve House Bill 1505 by Rep. Rick Beck, R-Center Ridge, sending the bill to the governor.

The reorganization, still in committee, would consolidate agencies so that 15 report to the governor instead of 42.

Under HB1505, each Cabinet secretary would submit to the House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees a report that summarizes the proposed reduction of at least 1 percent in the total general-revenue expenditures of the transferred entities compared with their expenses in fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2019 ends June 30.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Hybrid-, electric-cartax-credit bill fails

A bill that would create a state income-tax credit for purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles fell four votes short of clearing the Senate on Monday.

The Senate voted 14-9 on Senate Bill 482 by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, and then expunged the vote to clear the way for a later vote. Eighteen votes were required for approval.

The bill would create an income-tax credit of $300 for the purchase of an electric vehicle and $150 for the purchase of a hybrid vehicle. The credit would be limited to new purchases and no more than two credits per year.

The bill is projected to reduce state revenue by $336,000 in fiscal 2020, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Tax-appeal measureclears Senate 28-3

The Senate approved a bill that would create the state Tax Appeals Commission to hear protests filed by taxpayers.

Senate voted 28-3 to approve Senate Bill 560 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, sending the bill to the House.

The commission would be independent from the state Department of Finance and Administration, but would be created within the executive branch by Aug. 1, 2020. The commission would begin hearing protests starting in 2021, according to the finance department.

The commission would consist of five members appointed by the governor. Each would be paid an annual salary comparable to that of a district court judge, which was $147,084 as of May 2018, according to the finance department.

Administrative hearings on tax appeals now are overseen by two hearing officers in the finance department and one legal support specialist with total annual salaries of less than $200,500 a year, according to the finance department.

Johnson said the bill "gives fairness to a taxpayer" who will be protesting to an independent commission.

"We do want that independence in place," and it's a worthwhile investment of state funds, said Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Records exemptiongains Senate's OK

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would provide an exemption to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for undisclosed and ongoing investigations by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, the agency's Administration Division or the agency's Enforcement Division.

The Senate voted 20-12 to approve House Bill 1556 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock. The bill goes to the governor.

Under the bill, completed investigations or investigations that have been provided to the person or entity under investigation are subject to disclosure.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin listens to the discussion Monday as he pre- sides over the Senate at the state Capitol.

A Section on 03/26/2019