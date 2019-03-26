Hybrid-, electric-car tax-credit bill fails

A bill that would create a state income-tax credit for purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles fell four votes short of clearing the Senate on Monday.

The Senate voted 14-9 on Senate Bill 482 by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, and then expunged the vote to clear the way for a later vote. Eighteen votes were required for approval.

The bill would create an income-tax credit of $300 for the purchase of an electric vehicle and $150 for the purchase of a hybrid vehicle. The credit would be limited to new purchases and no more than two credits per year.

The bill is projected to reduce state revenue by $336,000 in fiscal 2020, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

-- Michael R. Wickline