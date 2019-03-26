Sections
Jussie Smollett's attorneys say all criminal charges dropped

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:24 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Empire actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for his hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO — Attorneys for Empire actor Jussie Smollett say charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean." Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn't immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

Comments

  • RBear
    March 26, 2019 at 10:43 a.m.

    Developing story. Until we know more details about this, I don't think it's worth some going BSC as they did when the attack happened and the charges were filed.
  • Packman
    March 26, 2019 at 11:11 a.m.

    WTF! Did the Chief of Police sign off on this? Regardless, it appears Smollett has been exonerated by the prosecutor.
  • GeneralMac
    March 26, 2019 at 11:20 a.m.

    poster boy for the "usual suspects" who post here.

    Maybe this news will compensate the "usual suspects" for the Mueller report.
