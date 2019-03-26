Police: Naked man spit on cop in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood

A Little Rock man who wandered naked through Hillcrest Sunday afternoon faces a felony charge after allegedly spitting on a police officer during his arrest, authorities said.

Officers encountered 29-year-old Barkley Boyd lying in the street and waving his arms and yelling at people afternoon near the 3000 block of Kavanaugh Boulevard, according to a police report.

Police arrested Boyd shortly after they asked him to walk over to them and put his hands behind his back, the report said. While questioning him, Boyd allegedly spat in an officer's face through an open window, the report said.

Boyd was charged with felony aggravated assault of a police officer as well as a lesser public intoxication infraction.

Leo’s Greek Castle said in a Facebook post that the man was climbing naked on its customers' cars.

"There’s a naked dude running up and down the street in front of our restaurant,” read the post, which included a photo and gleaned more than a thousand shares on Facebook by Monday afternoon. "He’s screaming obscenities and (lying) in the road/climbing on our customers’ cars.”

According to the report, Boyd told officers the following morning that he had taken LSD after being brought to a local hospital.

He was free Monday after posting a $5,000 bond following a court hearing where he pleaded innocent to the charges, records show.

Boyd did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the charges. Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on his behalf.