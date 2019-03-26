May to keep pushing for Brexit

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on country’s exit from the European Union in the House of Commons, in London, on Monday.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May conceded on Monday that Parliament would defeat her twice-rejected European Union divorce deal again if she put it to a new vote. But she said she still hopes to change lawmakers' minds and get the agreement approved.

With the U.K.'s departure from the EU delayed and the new date up in the air, May also acknowledged she might be about to lose control of the process for Britain's exit, popularly called Brexit.

"It is with great regret that I have had to conclude that as things stand, there is still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote," May told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

She said she had hoped to hold the vote later this week and was working to build support for the deal, which sets out the terms of withdrawing from the EU and the outline of future relations with the bloc. May warned opponents that continuing to reject the deal her government negotiated last year could lead to a "slow Brexit" that postpones the country's departure indefinitely.

Meanwhile, pro-EU lawmakers in Parliament aimed to seize control of the process with a motion later Monday that would let them hold a series of votes on alternatives to May's deal.

They hope to find majority support for "indicative votes" on options that include a new voter referendum on EU membership and a "soft Brexit" that maintains close economic ties to the bloc.

May said the government would "engage constructively" with the results of the process. But she said she was skeptical that it would produce a decisive result.

The Friday deadline to leave the EU, a date set almost two years ago, is days away, but the withdrawal agreement lacks Parliament's approval, prompting European leaders to seize control of the timetable last week. There is wide concern that a no-deal departure would be disruptive for the world's biggest trading bloc and deeply damaging for Britain.

The EU granted May's request for a delay, though a shorter one than she sought. It said that if Parliament approves the proposed divorce deal, the U.K. will leave the EU on May 22. If not, the government has until April 12 to tell European leaders what it plans to do -- leave without a deal, cancel its exit plan or chart a new path.

In agreeing to the postponement, European leaders left room for Britain's deadlocked politicians to find a solution to the crisis. But the EU isn't counting on it. The European Commission said Monday it had completed planning for a no-deal divorce, calling that outcome "increasingly likely."

May stands little chance of getting the deal she struck with the EU approved unless she can win over exit-backing lawmakers in her Conservative Party and its Northern Irish ally, the Democratic Unionist Party. The Irish party said Monday that its position "remains unchanged."

May has come under intense pressure to quit the prime minister's post as the price of winning support for the deal.

At a meeting Sunday at the prime minister's country retreat, Chequers, prominent supporters of a break from the EU told May they might back the deal -- if she agreed to step down so that a new leader could take charge of the next phase of negotiations, which will settle Britain's future relations with the EU.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who attended the meeting, accused the government of lacking "gumption" and chickening out on delivering a divorce from the bloc.

Writing in Monday's Daily Telegraph, Johnson said that to win support for her deal, May must show that the next phase of negotiations "will be different from the first." Johnson is likely to be a contender in any future Conservative leadership race.

Britain's best-selling newspaper, The Sun, piled pressure on May with a front-page call for the prime minister to resign, under the headline "Time's up, Theresa."

May is hanging on, aiming to convince exit-backing lawmakers that rejecting her deal means Britain may never leave the EU.

She told lawmakers that Britain would not leave the EU without a deal unless Parliament, which has already rejected the idea, voted for it.

She added that canceling the exit "must not happen," while "a slow Brexit" that involved a long delay to Britain's departure, "is not a Brexit that will bring the British people together."

Proponents of remaining in the EU seem to feel that the political tide may be turning in their favor. Hundreds of thousands of people marched through London on Saturday calling for a new referendum on whether to leave the EU or remain.

But with the deadline for a decision less than three weeks away, British politicians remain divided -- and increasingly despaired.

"Brexit is like the Death Star of politics," Conservative legislator George Freeman said. "I always feared it would be like this. It's destroying and soaking up all the prime minister's room for maneuver and political goodwill.

"I've never known this country so divided, so angry and in such a dangerous state," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka of The Associated Press.

