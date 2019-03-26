Missouri State stuns Iowa State

Alexa Willard (left), who led Missouri State with 17 points, steals the ball from Iowa State forward Madison Wise during the first half of the Bears’ 69-60 victory over the Cyclones.

CHICAGO REGION

MISSOURI STATE 69, IOWA STATE 60

AMES, Iowa -- Missouri State has become a small-school outlier in an NCAA Tournament largely dominated by chalk.

The Lady Bears are playing like they belong among the giants of the women's game.

Alexa Willard scored 17 points to help 11th-seeded Missouri State stun third-seeded Iowa State 69-60 on Monday night, becoming the only double-digit seed to reach this year's Sweet 16.

Abby Hipp had 11 points and Danielle Gitzen scored 10 for the Lady Bears (25-9), who will compete in a regional semifinal for the first time since the Jackie Stiles-led team in 2001. They'll face either Stanford or Brigham Young in Chicago after becoming the ninth team in 10 years to reach the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed.

Missouri State had gone one-and-done in its previous four NCAA appearances.

"Wow. That was amazing," said Missouri State Coach Kellie Harper, who won three national championships as a point guard under Pat Summitt at Tennessee. "We did it our way. This is a dream come true."

Iowa State played much of the fourth quarter within a possession of the lead, only to let Missouri State answer time and time again. Sydney Manning extended the Lady Bears' lead to 60-54 with a three-pointer, her only field goal of the game, and Willard followed with a jumper.

Gitzen answered an empty Cyclones possession with two free throws, and Bridget Carleton threw the ball away at the 1:07 mark with Iowa State down 65-58. The Cyclones then inexplicably failed to foul Missouri State, allowing the Lady Bears to burn nearly 30 seconds off the clock.

Carleton had 31 points in her final game to lead Iowa State, which shot 2 of 17 from three-point range and 35.6 percent overall.

"They deserved to win the game," Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly said of Missouri State. "I knew this moment was coming at some point. It doesn't make it any easier."

Missouri State went on a 10-2 run to open the second half that gave the Lady Bears a 43-32 lead midway through the third quarter.

Finally faced with the idea that their Cyclones were in trouble, Iowa State's fans got into the act. The Cyclones followed, reeling off nine quick points to make it a one-possession game. But a crucial three-pointer by Willard helped Missouri State push its lead to 49-45 entering the final quarter.

It might have seemed as though a game-deciding run was inevitable in the fourth quarter for the Cyclones. But it was the Lady Bears, fresh off a dominant victory over sixth-seeded DePaul, who took control when it mattered.

The jubilant Bears ran into the crowd to celebrate with their band after the final horn, and a few of them picked up Harper's son in celebration while screaming, "We're going to Chicago!"

No. 1 NOTRE DAME 91, No. 9 MICHIGAN STATE 63

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and two teammates had double-doubles as Notre Dame ran away from Michigan State in the first half.

Jackie Young gave Coach Muffet McGraw and the Purcell Pavilion crowd a scare when she fell hard to the floor just seconds before the end of the third quarter. She was fine and finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists for the Fighting Irish, who are in the Sweet 16 for the 10th consecutive season. They will play No. 4-seed Texas A&M Saturday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Brianna Turner had 14 points and 11 rebounds in becoming Notre Dame's all-time leading rebounder, passing All-American Ruth Riley from the 2001 NCAA champions.

For the second consecutive game, Sidney Cooks came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Jenna Allen closed her Michigan State (21-12) career with 12 points.

GREENSBORO REGION

No. 1 BAYLOR 102, No. 8 CALIFORNIA 63

WACO, Texas -- Juicy Landrum scored 20 points with four three-pointers and Baylor advanced to the women's NCAA Sweet 16 for the 11th season in a row with a victory over California.

The Big 12 champion Lady Bears (33-1) were trailing late in the first quarter before a 25-2 run turned their third NCAA meeting in six seasons against Cal into yet another lopsided victory. They have a 25-game winning streak.

Chloe Jackson, the first graduate transfer to play for Baylor, scored eight of her 18 points in that big run and finished eight-of-12 shooting.

Cal (20-13) led 16-14 after All-Pac-12 center Kristine Anigwe made a jumper, her only made field goal of the first half, with 1:14 left in the first quarter. Baylor then scored 15 points in a row to start the bigger game-turning spurt.

Anigwe finished with 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting and five rebounds. It was the first time the 6-foot-4 senior didn't have a double-double -- she had been the only player, men or women, with a double-double in every game this season until then.

No. 3 N.C. STATE 72, No. 6 KENTUCKY 57

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kiara Leslie had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina State pulled away to beat Kentucky.

Freshman Elissa Cunane added 13 points and 15 rebounds, DD Rogers had 11 points and 11 boards, and the third-seeded Wolfpack (28-5) dominated the glass while earning their second consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.

North Carolina State -- which had a 50-31 rebounding advantage -- will play second-seeded Iowa (28-6) on Saturday in the semifinals of the Greensboro Region.

Freshman Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Maci Morris had 18 for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (25-8).

ALBANY REGION

NO. 6 UCLA 85, NO. 3 MARYLAND 80

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 30 points, Japreece Dean added 22 and UCLA squeezed past No. 3 seed Maryland to earn its fourth consecutive berth in the Sweet 16.

Dean sank two free throws with 25 seconds remaining to make it 83-79, and the Bruins held on to beat the Terrapins on their own court.

No. 6 seed UCLA (22-12) will next face second-seeded Connecticut (33-2) on Friday in the semifinal round of the Albany Region.

Maryland led 76-74 before UCLA's Kennedy Burke grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back. Teammate Lindsey Corsaro followed with a three-point play with 3:34 left.

Brianna Fraser answered with a layup for the Terrapins to make it 79-78 with 3:16 remaining, and neither team scored again until Burke hit a jumper with 1:03 to go.

Kaila Charles led Maryland (29-5) with 23 points.

No. 4 OREGON STATE 76, No. 5 GONZAGA 70

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, and Oregon State withstood Gonzaga.

The Beavers (26-7) will travel across country to Albany to face top-seeded Louisville, which defeated No. 8 Michigan 71-50 on Sunday.

Destiny Slocum, Taya Corosdale and Maddie Washington and Aleah Washington added 12 points apiece for Oregon State, which is headed to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season.

Zykera Rica finished with 20 points for Gonzaga (29-5), which defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in a first-round game Saturday. Chandler Smith added 13.

PORTLAND REGION

No. 6 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 75, No. 3 SYRACUSE 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Madison Guebert scored 18 of her 20 points from three-point range, including two critical three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to lead South Dakota State to a victory over Syracuse.

The victory sends the Jackrabbits (28-6) to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. They will face No. 2 Oregon on Friday in the regional semifinals in Portland, Ore.

Guebert had 14 of her points in the second half. Myah Selland added 17 for South Dakota State, Macy Miller had 11, and Paiton Burckhard 10.

Tiana Mangakahia led Syracuse (25-9) with 18 points.

Sports on 03/26/2019