No review of actuary report on Medicaid

A legislative subcommittee on Monday declined a lawmaker's request to have a consultant review an actuary's recommendation on the rate the Medicaid program should pay assisted living facilities.

Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, had proposed paying The Stephen Group of Manchester, N.H., up to $18,650 to review a pair of March 1 reports by Seattle-based Milliman.

The reports summarize a survey Milliman conducted in January of assisted living facilities' costs and recommend a rate based on the survey results and other factors. The state has not yet adopted the recommended rate.

Hammer told the Arkansas Legislative Council's Executive Subcommittee on Monday that he wants to "make sure we're going down the right path" and that state officials have accurate information.

He noted that The Stephen Group had worked with the Health Reform Legislative Taskforce in 2015 and 2016 on recommendations to slow the growth of the state's Medicaid spending.

The proposed contract called for The Stephen Group's review of the Milliman reports to be completed by April 5.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage and a chairman of the subcommittee, said $18,000 "is a lot of money" for two weeks worth of work and questioned what the review would accomplish.

The proposal died when no member made a motion to approve the contract.

Hammer first suggested hiring The Stephen Group during a discussion in December of proposed rules limiting Medicaid spending on in-home care for the elderly and disabled and reducing assisted living facilities' rates by 22 percent.

The Legislative Council's Administrative Rules and Regulations subcommittee at that time approved Hammer's request to direct legislative staff members to explore seeking a contract with The Stephen Group to review the proposed changes, which the subcommittee and Legislative Council also later approved.

The rate reduction, based on an August report by Milliman, is being phased in over two years.

The state Department of Human Services agreed to commission Milliman's January survey in response to complaints from assisted living facility owners about the August report.

The August report used cost information provided by three facilities. By contrast, 30 facilities provided complete responses to the January survey, and one provided an incomplete response that wasn't used, according to Milliman's report this month of the results.

Based on that survey and other factors, Milliman recommended setting the rate at $68.51 per day, an increase of $5.62 per day over what the rate is now scheduled to be when the reduction is fully phased in.

