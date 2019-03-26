NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing has improved for walleye, white bass and crappie.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie are biting along gravel banks near docks. Use minnows or jigs three to 10 feet deep. A variety of jig colors are working. Crappie are beginning to bite from Rocky Branch upstream into the headwaters of the lake.

Try for black bass with jerk baits or crank baits. Bass are moving into shallow water.

Fish for walleye in the White or War Eagle river arms with nightcrawler rigs, crank baits, deep-diving jerk baits or a jig and minnow combination. Good walleye reports have also come from upper Table Rock Lake between Houseman Access and Holiday Island.

Average surface temperature is in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Jeff Rowden at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie fishing is steady. Use minnows or jigs eight to 18 feet deep around brush. Fish for striped bass where gulls are feeding on shad.

Black bass are moving shallow. Try for them with plastic worms.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait or nightcrawlers. The top lures are small jigs, small spoons or countdown Rapalas. Power generation has taken place most days.

Go with nymphs or midges for fly fishing in low water. Use streamers in high water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting small jigs. No report on other fish because everyone is after crappie.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie fishing is good. Minnows are working best 10 to 12 feet deep.

Catfish are biting liver or stink bait. Try for black bass with Zoom Flukes or plastic worms.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting at all Bella Vista lakes on jerk baits, Alabama rigs and crank baits.

Trout are biting at Lake Brittany on Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with most any soft plastic lure.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommended fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommended fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass with jerk baits, Alabama rigs, swim baits or jig and pigs. Try for crappie with minnows six to 10 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said crawdad-colored crank baits are working. Jig and pigs or Ned rigs may also work.

Fish banks that transition from big rocks to gravel. With crank baits, cast parallel to the bank. Backs of creeks are good areas to fish.

Sports on 03/26/2019