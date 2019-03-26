NWA outdoor briefs

Wedington campground closed

Ozark-St. Francis National Forest officials have temporarily closed the Lake Wedington campground west of Fayetteville to remove trees damaged by storms.

"Several trees in the campground sustained damaged roots, which causes them to lean," said David Brickley, Lake Wedington recreation manager. "Because these trees pose a public hazard, we've had to close the campground until we can mitigate the hazards."

The public will be notified when the campground re-opens.

Park sets bike festival

The annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival is set for April 5-7 at Devil's Den State Park.

The event offers guided rides for beginners and experts, skills clinics and the ever-popular cannonball splash. In the splash, riders pedal at a fast speed into Lee Creek to see who makes the biggest splash.

There is a night ride for experienced off-road cyclists and a Saturday evening cookout.

For details call the park at 479-761-3325.

Workshop targets flooding

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on April 6 for homeowners to learn how prevent flooding in urban areas. The workshop is at the Jefferson Adult Education building, 612 S. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

The workshop will teach how to use pervious paving, cisterns, bioswales and green roofs. The alliance will offer a tour of a nearby neighborhood that uses these.

Registration is required. Register at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or 479-750-8007.

Dircks first at Guys, Gals

Wayne and Linda Dirck won the Guy and Gals bass tournament held March 17 at Beaver Lake. They had five bass that weighed 11.48 pounds.

John Brewer and Cindy Roughton were second with five bass at 10.98 pounds. Jeremy and Amber Brewer placed third with five bass at 10.26 pounds.

Most fish were caught with crank baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs.

Tournament set at Lake Norfork

A bass tournament fundraiser for Children's Homes, Inc. is set for April 6 at Lake Norfork.

Entry fee is $80 per boat. First prize is $1,000; $500 for second; and $250 for third.

Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. April 6 at Lake Norfork Inn. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in is at Henderson recreation area.

Children's Homes is a nonprofit group that provides help and homes to children and families in north Arkansas and southern Missouri.

For details contact Gary Cupp, 870-239-4031, extension 140 or gary.cupp@childrenshomes.org.

Big bass entry open now

Anglers may register now for the Pagnozzi Parker Charity Big Bass Tournament set for April 20 at Beaver Lake.

Entry fee is $60 per angler. First prize overall is $5,000, with $1,000 for second overall. Hourly cash prizes are also awarded. Profits benefit Pagnozzi Parker youth sports programs.

For details visit www.pagnozziparker.org.

Agency ends fishing report

The Missouri Department of Conservation has discontinued sending out a fishing report.

The department cites technology that provides fishing reports through apps and websites at any time.

A Missouri fishing app with abundant fishing information from the department is available.

Sports on 03/26/2019