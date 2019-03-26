Open Mueller report, Westerman says

Americans should be able to see the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman said in a written statement Monday.

Although he hasn't yet seen Mueller's detailed findings, Westerman portrayed Sunday's initial announcement from the U.S. attorney general as heartening.

"Attorney General [William] Barr's summary of the report is encouraging news -- regardless of how you feel about President [Donald] Trump, we as a nation should be grateful that a sitting president didn't collude with Russia," the Republican from Hot Springs said. "I hope Barr releases the report soon so we have all the findings and the country can move forward."

Westerman supported a House resolution March 14 calling for Mueller's report to be made public, "except to the extent the public disclosure of any portion thereof is expressly prohibited by law."

Other members of the Arkansas congressional delegation commented Sunday evening on the substance of Barr's four-page summary. Westerman's spokesman had said he would comment on the Mueller report once the Department of Justice released additional details.

"Since the Mueller report hasn't been publicly released, I am cautious when addressing topics I don't have all the information on, unlike Democrats and the mainstream media have done for the past two years," Westerman said Monday.

