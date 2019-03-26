Police Beat

Police say man shot, in critical condition

A man was critically injured after being shot at a mobile home park in south Little Rock on Monday, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened about 12:20 p.m. at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park along South Heights Road.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said investigators were still trying to find out what led to the shooting, but confirmed that the shooter fired at a man he knew, striking him in the upper body.

"We don't believe it was random. We believe they had some type of contact with each other," Ford said.

Ford said police questioned one person, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators taped off an area around five mobile homes and were reviewing a truck at the scene.

Ford said police believe the shooting happened near the truck and were interviewing witnesses Monday afternoon.

Officials haven't released the name of the person who was shot.

Robber used stun gun on woman, 65

A robber used a stun gun on a 65-year-old woman at least 10 times during an attempted robbery while she was sitting in her car outside of a Little Rock store, authorities said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the attack happened Friday afternoon outside of the Stein Mart at the Westgate Shopping center at 6823 Cantrell Road.

The victim was sitting in her car during her lunch break when a person walked up behind her, stunned her left shoulder and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to a police report.

The woman told investigators she managed to escape through the passenger door during a struggle that saw the attacker stun her 10 times, the report said.

Police said the robber then ran behind the shopping center. The report didn't list anything as being stolen.

Officers searched the area and apartment buildings behind the shopping center but had made no arrests at the time of the report, which didn't list a description of the assailant.

Photo by John Sykes Jr.

Little Rock police officers work Monday at the scene of shooting at a trailer park at South Heights Road in Little Rock. Police say shooting victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Metro on 03/26/2019