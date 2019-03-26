Police shoot armed suspect in North Little Rock, authorities say

North Little Rock police are investigating after at least one officer shot a person Tuesday morning, officials said.

Sgt. Amy Cooper, a spokeswoman for the North Little Rock Police Department, said officers were called before 8 a.m. to Rimrock Place and Locust Street, which is north of JFK Avenue and I Avenue.

Cooper said officers responded to an initial report of a gunman walking up and down the street. She said witnesses told officers he went into a nearby apartment. He later "stepped out the front door, displayed a weapon and was shot," Cooper said.

The condition of the person who was shot wasn't immediately known, Cooper said. She said the investigation was still ongoing.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.