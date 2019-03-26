Project in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood drops two floors, wins approval

A proposed mixed-use development on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights neighborhood won city clearance Monday after the applicant downsized the project from a four-story building to one with just two levels.

5701 Kavanaugh LLC wants to build on the southwest corner of Kavanaugh Boulevard and North Fillmore Street.

The ground floor design includes 4,200 square feet of space for retail or restaurant, while the second floor is designated for a dentist's office.

City planning staff objected to a plan calling for two additional floors containing five condominiums, saying they amounted to overbuilding and weren't in keeping with the character of the other commercial properties along Kavanaugh. Staff also said the project didn't provide enough off-street parking spaces.

Staff dropped its objections after the project applicant eliminated the upper two floors and made provisions to lease 25 parking spaces on the parking deck/roof of Iberia Bank at 5800 R St.

