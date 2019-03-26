Raising age to wed in state easily passes House

A 79-6 majority of the House voted Monday to raise the minimum age for marriage to 17.

Under current law, if they have their parents' consent, boys can marry at age 17 and girls can marry at 16. If the girl is pregnant, however, a judge can approve a marriage for which there is no minimum age.

House Bill 1708, by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, would set the minimum age for marriage in all circumstances at 17.

"Our current law is antiquated. ... Our law leaves our children unprotected," Flowers said.

In committee last week, Flowers provided statistics from the Department of Health that showed that more than 8,229 girls and 1,320 boys age 17 and younger have been married in Arkansas since 1999. The statistics included girls as young as 10 years old.

-- John Moritz