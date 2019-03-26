Records exemption gains Senate's OK

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would provide an exemption to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act for undisclosed and ongoing investigations by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, the agency's Administration Division or the agency's Enforcement Division.

The Senate voted 20-12 to approve House Bill 1556 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock. The bill goes to the governor.

Under the bill, completed investigations or investigations that have been provided to the person or entity under investigation are subject to disclosure.

-- Michael R. Wickline