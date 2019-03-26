Second Arkansas teen arrested in Hot Springs killing, police say

Laquan Vontae Paskel (left) and Morgan Bailey Tollefson (right). Photo by Hot Springs Police Department.

Authorities in central Arkansas arrested another 18-year-old who was allegedly involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old, authorities said Tuesday.

The Hot Springs Police Department said they arrested Morgan Bailey Tollefson Tuesday afternoon. She faces capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft charges for her alleged role in the shooting death of Keon Lashawn Jackson.

Authorities said officers found Jackson’s body Saturday outside of the Mountain View Heights Apartments with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police arrested 18-year-old Laquan Vontae Paskel of Hot Springs earlier this week on suspicion of first-degree murder, theft and robbery charges.

A police spokesman said the killing remained under investigation Tuesday and the affidavit detailing the shooting remained sealed.

Authorities said they believe Paskel shot Jackson, but have only said the incident was drug-related.

Both Tollefson and Paskel remained in the Garland County jail with bond not yet set for Tollefson.

A district judge set Paskel’s bond at $250,000 ahead of a mid-May court hearing.

A judge issued an order barring attorneys from speaking publicly about the case.