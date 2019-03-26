Senators support cost-savings report

The Senate approved legislation Monday that would require a cost-savings report by the 15 Cabinet-level secretaries that would be created under Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposed reorganization of state government.

The report would go to two legislative committees two weeks before the 2020 fiscal session.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve House Bill 1505 by Rep. Rick Beck, R-Center Ridge, sending the bill to the governor.

The reorganization, still in committee, would consolidate agencies so that 15 report to the governor instead of 42.

Under HB1505, each Cabinet secretary would submit to the House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees a report that summarizes the proposed reduction of at least 1 percent in the total general-revenue expenditures of the transferred entities compared with their expenses in fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2019 ends June 30.

-- Michael R. Wickline