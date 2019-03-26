State clinics' request to halt suit dropped

Because the U.S. Supreme Court refused in December to hear appeals from Kansas and Florida on whether Medicaid recipients can sue over funding of Planned Parenthood services, a request to "stay" an Arkansas case is moot, a judge said Monday.

In October, attorneys for Arkansas' two Planned Parenthood clinics asked U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker to temporarily halt proceedings in their ongoing 2015 lawsuit, in the event that the Supreme Court's decision in the other cases significantly altered the issues to be decided.

The lawsuit challenges Gov. Asa Hutchinson's 2015 directive cutting off Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, saying that his decision targeted services such as preventive health care and cancer screenings. Medicaid funds already couldn't be used for abortions in Arkansas.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, which oversees appeals from Arkansas, has said that the Medicaid Act's Free Choice of Provider provision doesn't allow individual beneficiaries to sue. However, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, which oversees Kansas district courts, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which oversees Florida cases, have said the provision does allow individual lawsuits.

Three other federal appellate courts -- the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati, the 7th Circuit in Chicago and the 9th Circuit in San Francisco -- have agreed with the 10th and 5th circuits. Attorneys for Arkansas' Planned Parenthood clinics were hopeful that the nation's highest court would resolve the circuit split and clarify how the Arkansas case should proceed.

Attorneys for the state, however, said there was no reason to stay the Arkansas proceedings even if the Supreme Court took up either the Kansas or Florida case, because the high court's decision and any resulting clarity on the right-to-sue issue would come before an August deadline in the Arkansas case to amend pleadings or add new parties.

Baker agreed that a stay at this point would only delay discovery on Planned Parenthood's remaining claims, and therefore isn't warranted. She also denied the state's request to dismiss the Medicaid Act claims, saying the request will remain "under advisement."

Baker also agreed Monday to let Planned Parenthood amend another lawsuit challenging Act 577 of 2015, which requires doctors providing medication-induced abortions to contract with a second doctor with hospital admitting privileges. Planned Parenthood still contests the constitutionality of the law, but the facts changed after a doctor willing to be the contract physician came forward in November.

