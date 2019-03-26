State sports brief

GYMNASTICS

Arkansas in Baton Rouge Regional

The No. 20 University of Arkansas gymnastics team was placed in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional on Monday in the first year of the new championship format.

The Razorbacks will compete in one of two four-team regional semifinals April 5 at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La., along with No. 6 Utah, No. 11 Minnesota and No. 17 Brigham Young. LSU, the No. 3 national seed, will face No. 13 Auburn, No. 21 Arizona State and the winner of Thursday’s play-in dual meet between No. 35 George Washington and No. 36 Lindenwood in the other semifinal.

The top two teams from the semifinals at each of the four host sites will square off April 6 to determine the two qualifiers for the NCAA Championships. Joining LSU among the host sites are Georgia, Michigan and Oregon State.

No. 1 Oklahoma is the top seed at the Athens (Ga.) Regional, while No. 2 UCLA is the top seed at the Ann Arbor Regional and No. 4 Florida is the top seed at the Corvallis Regional.

The Razorbacks, under 17th year Coach Mark Cook, are com- ing off a fifth-place finish at the SEC Championships with a 196.475, the program’s second-best score in the meet. Soph- omore Sarah Shaffer and freshmen Kennedy Hambrick and Amanda Elswick turned in All-SEC performances at the meet in New Orleans.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Freas dies at 72

Sam Freas, the University of Arkansas men’s swimming coach from 1978-85, died Saturday night in his sleep after celebrating his 72nd birthday.

Freas was a four-time Southwest Conference coach of the year and led the Razorbacks to an 84-15 record in dual meets. He coached Arkansas’ first 14 All-Americans and had three top-15 team finishes at the NCAA Championships. His swimmers at Arkansas set seven American records and three world records. He had 19 swimmers compete at the Olympics, including 11 Razorbacks.

Freas, who came to Arkansas from Allegheny (Pa.) College, left the UA for LSU, where he coached the men’s and women’s teams for three years and led the Tigers’ men’s team to the 1988 SEC title. He had been the men’s and women’s coach at Oklahoma Baptist, where he started the swimming program in 2011.

Between coaching stints, Freas was president and CEO of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and Museum in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. from 1989-2004.