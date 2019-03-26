Tax-appeal measure clears Senate 28-3

The Senate approved a bill that would create the state Tax Appeals Commission to hear protests filed by taxpayers.

Senate voted 28-3 to approve Senate Bill 560 by Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, sending the bill to the House.

The commission would be independent from the state Department of Finance and Administration, but would be created within the executive branch by Aug. 1, 2020. The commission would begin hearing protests starting in 2021, according to the finance department.

The commission would consist of five members appointed by the governor. Each would be paid an annual salary comparable to that of a district court judge, which was $147,084 as of May 2018, according to the finance department.

Administrative hearings on tax appeals now are overseen by two hearing officers in the finance department and one legal support specialist with total annual salaries of less than $200,500 a year, according to the finance department.

Johnson said the bill "gives fairness to a taxpayer" who will be protesting to an independent commission.

"We do want that independence in place," and it's a worthwhile investment of state funds, said Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy.

-- Michael R. Wickline