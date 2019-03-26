Term-limits proposal faces Senate delay

The Senate on Monday delayed action on a measure to refer to voters a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit state lawmakers elected or on after Jan. 1, 2021, to a dozen consecutive years in the Legislature and allow them to return to service after four years out of office.

The delay in action on Senate Joint Resolution 15, by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, came after Senate Democratic leader Keith Ingram of West Memphis said he and two other senators hadn't yet met as required under Senate rules to consider the order in which proposed constitutional amendments are presented to the Senate. The other two senators are Republican leader Bart Hester of Cave Springs and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Last week, the Senate committee recommended approval of SJR15. Lawmakers may refer up to three amendment proposals to voters in the 2020 general election.

The House and Senate already have approved House Concurrent Resolution 1018 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, a proposed constitutional amendment that would permanently extend the half-percent sales tax for highways. That tax was approved in 2012 by voters for a 10-year period.

-- Michael R. Wickline