Third man pleads guilty in Northwest Arkansas strip club shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A third man who was involved in a shooting at a strip club last year pleaded guilty Monday to several charges in Washington County Circuit Court.

The shooting happened Jan. 21, 2018, at the Silver Dollar Cabaret on College Avenue.

Victor Manuel Martinez, 20, of Rogers, pleaded guilty to committing a terroristic act and aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief. Martinez was sentenced to 20 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction with 12 years suspended, leaving eight years to serve.

Security employees told the men they couldn't go into the club, according to a police report. The men went to an SUV, and Martinez got a rifle, according to the preliminary arrest report.

Martinez shot at least 20 rounds into a door, the building and a Chevrolet Corvette, according to police.

One employee at the club suffered a minor injury in the incident, according to the report.

Carlos Gomez-Aguilar, 25, of Springdale pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief in February. A charge of committing a terroristic act was dropped as part of a plea bargain. Gomez-Aguilar was sentenced to five years.

Ramon Ilario Flores, 26, of Lowell pleaded guilty in November to being an accomplice to aggravated assault, accomplice to battery, accomplice to criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a felon. A terroristic threatening charge was dropped as part of the plea bargain. Flores was sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended.