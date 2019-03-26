Trump: Investigate Russia-case instigators

“There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things, I would say some treasonous things against our country,” President Donald Trump said Monday about those responsible for the Russia inquiry.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to pursue and even punish those responsible for the Russia probe that has dominated his time in office, while Democrats clamored to see the special counsel's report that Trump said vindicated him.

The president said many of the people who had called for his investigation should be investigated themselves.

"There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things, I would say some treasonous things against our country," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I've been looking at them for a long time, and I'm saying 'Why haven't they been looked at?' They lied to Congress, many of them -- you know who they are. They've done so many evil things."

The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. -- followed suit, announcing plans to investigate anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department. In addition, he called on Attorney General William Barr to appoint a second special counsel to look into the origins of the last one.

"My advice to the president, for whatever it's worth, is that you are probably stronger today than you have been at any time in your presidency," Graham said, urging Trump to focus on what's next for the country and let Congress address the authors of the Russia investigation.

White House officials and Republican lawmakers also demanded the resignation of a Democratic committee chairman investigating the Russia matter, and Trump's re-election campaign lobbied television networks to blackball Democrats who advanced the theory that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The approach was intended to put Democrats on the defensive, supporting statements by Trump and his allies that special counsel Robert Mueller had exonerated him. Mueller's full report has not yet been made available to Congress or the general public, though Barr released a four-page summary on Sunday.

Mueller found no conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia, but he declined to exonerate the president on obstruction of justice, according to the summary letter sent to lawmakers.

Trump said Monday that the release of the full report "wouldn't bother me at all," though he said the decision was up to Barr.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agreed Monday that Barr should decide, blocking a nonbinding resolution calling for the report to be made public. That resolution was already passed without opposition in the House.

EVIDENCE OF OBSTRUCTION

The Democrats in charge of three key House committees -- judiciary, intelligence, and oversight and reform -- seemed to concede Monday that collusion had not been found.

In a joint statement, Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings said they have confidence in Mueller, "notwithstanding the very public evidence of Trump campaign contact with and willingness to receive support from Russian agents."

Nadler, D-N.Y., of the House Judiciary Committee added that Congress needs to hear from Barr about his decision that there was not enough evidence to prove in court that Trump had obstructed justice to hamper the Russia probe. He said on Twitter, "[The Justice Department] owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work."

But Republicans targeted each of the three Democrats for vocally asserted wrongdoing between the Trump campaign and Russia. Their harshest criticisms were aimed at Schiff, D-Calif., the outspoken chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

"Has anyone heard from slimy Adam Schiff today?" Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, wrote on Twitter. "I mean it must be embarrassing to have have spent the last 2 years as the leader of the tinfoil hat brigade and have it all come crashing down so quick."

Kellyanne Conway, the president's counselor, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House Republican leader, called on Schiff to resign as chairman.

"Schiff has met the standard that he has imposed on other members of Congress of when they should step back from their positions," McCarthy told Politico. "He has exceeded that standard, and there is no question he should step down from the intel chairmanship."

The president's re-election campaign sent a memo to television producers naming Schiff and several other Democrats that it argued had "made outlandish, false claims" and should therefore be reconsidered before being booked again.

Even other Republicans have been criticized. Trump speculated last week that the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., had "very evil purposes" for giving the FBI a dossier with unverified claims about the Trump campaign.

On Monday, Graham said he was the one who told McCain to give the dossier to the FBI. Graham told reporters that McCain showed him the dossier when he received it in late 2016, after Trump had won the election.

"And I told him the only thing I knew to do with it, it could be a bunch of garbage, it could be true, who knows? Turn it over to somebody whose job it is to find these things out, and John McCain acted appropriately," Graham said, according to CNN.

Graham said he "was very direct" with Trump on the issue and told the president that McCain "deserves better" than Trump's recent public attacks on him.

One notable person spared any attacks from the president on Monday was Mueller, whom the president has targeted on Twitter for more than a year. Asked by a reporter if Mueller acted honorably, Trump said: "Yes, he did. Yes, he did."

PATH FOR DEMOCRATS

Democrats struggled to find a path ahead Monday, with some urging the party to turn its attention to policy differences with Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has credited such a strategy with fueling last year's midterm election victories and said she opposed trying to impeach the president "unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan." She plans to unveil a health care plan today.

"The report vindicates Nancy Pelosi's judgment of proceeding with deliberateness and caution and focusing on issues that we can deliver for the American people," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a leading liberal voice in the House.

Other Democrats were not backing off, promising to push ahead with an array of investigations into Trump, his businesses and his policies, while arguing that Mueller's scope was relatively narrow and that without seeing all of Mueller's evidence, there was no reason to adjust course.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii and a member of Graham's committee, accused Republicans of taking a narrow-minded victory lap.

"The pattern of the Republicans is very clear that they continue to play up to the president," she said. "That is a pattern. They don't want to look into his activities. They make excuses to him. They support everything he does, and it continues."

But Russia also effectively took a victory lap on Monday, claiming that the special counsel had vindicated officials' assertion they did not interfere in the election.

Asked on his daily conference call with journalists Monday about the conclusion of Mueller's investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to "a Chinese philosopher who said, 'It is hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if it is not there.'"

"Centuries have passed, but unfortunately there has been no understanding of this on the other side of the ocean," Peskov said.

An anchor on Time Will Tell, a daytime political talk show on Russian state TV, summarized the news thus: "They didn't find anything. The investigation was useless. Its results proved that it was useless."

Lawmaker Alexey Pushkov, a foreign affairs specialist in the upper house of parliament, described Mueller's findings as exonerating Trump in the face of a "virtual conspiracy" of U.S. news media and Democrats that was aimed at demonizing Russia.

"The agents of conspiracy theory have been discredited," Pushkov posted on Twitter. "From now on, only an idiot can believe them."

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Baker and Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; by Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo, Chad Day, Julie Pace, Jonathan Lemire, Deb Riechmann, Mary Clare Jalonick, Catherine Lucey, Jill Colvin and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez, Anton Troianovski, Natalia Abbakumova and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

“My advice to the president, for whatever it’s worth, is that you are probably stronger today than you have been at any time in your presidency,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday in response to the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Monday that the Justice Department “owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work.”

