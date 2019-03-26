Vigil set for police officer killed in crash on Arkansas highway

Iciephine Green. Photo courtesy of the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Students at the University of Arkansas at Monticello plan to honor the life of a campus police officer who was killed in a highway crash earlier this month.

The school is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday evening for UAM Officer Iciephine Green, who died March 13 near Pine Bluff after another vehicle crossed the highway centerline and hit the 45-year-old's car.

Event organizer Makenzie Smith, a sophomore working at the university police station, said in a statement Tuesday that the vigil is “to show our love and appreciation for Officer Green.”

News of her sudden death rocked the university community where Green, a Pine Bluff native, worked as a campus officer for the past three years after working for multiple other law enforcement agencies for more than a decade.

The school has about seven officers patrolling the campus of just under 4,000 students.

UAM Police Chief John Kidwell said days after Green’s death that she was an “inspirational officer” who went beyond the day-to-day police work to help struggling students and victims of crimes.

“The world was a better place with an officer like Officer Green in it,” Kidwell said.

Along with Thursday’s event, school leaders said they’re working to start a scholarship in Green’s name.

The vigil will be held on campus at 7:30 p.m. on the west side of Weevil Pond.