Warren Stephens honored with Leadership in Free Enterprise Award

Warren Stephens, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Stephens Inc., was presented the Leadership in Free Enterprise Award on Tuesday from Economic Arkansas at a luncheon ceremony in Little Rock.

William T. “Bill” Dillard, II, chairman and chief executive officer of Dillard’s Inc., and representatives of Episcopal Collegiate School presented the award to Stephens.

Economic Arkansas said the award honors those who promote success in the free market and that Stephens was selected for his contributions to free enterprise in his role as longtime leader of Stephens Inc. Stephens was also the architect of This is Capitalism, a multimedia campaign about extraordinary individuals and their economic achievements.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.