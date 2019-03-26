Off the Wire

TENNIS

Federer advances

Roger Federer knew he had things going his way at the Miami Open on Monday when he hit three shots off his frame during a wild 17-stroke exchange and still won the point because Filip Krajinovic dumped a half volley into the net. Krajinovic quickly grabbed the ball and flipped it over the net as if continuing the rally, which drew cheers from the crowd and a smile from Federer. A little lucky and really good, Federer won 7-5, 6-3 to reach the fourth round. He improved to 14-2 this year, signaling he’s a threat to win his fourth Miami title. He’ll next play No. 13 Daniil Medvedev, who won a battle of dominating serves against 6-foot-11 qualifier Reilly Opelka, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (0). There were no service breaks but plenty of aces — 19 by Medvedev and 22 by Opelka. Among those departing in the women’s fourth round were Venus Williams and Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu. Williams lost to No. 2-seeded Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3, and Andreescu retired with a right shoulder injury while trailing Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 2-0. Andreescu said she will skip the tournament next week in Charleston, S.C., but plans to play the Fed Cup on April 20-21. Halep and Kontaveit were joined in the quarterfinals by Petra Kvitova, who faced only one break point and beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is ranked a career-high No. 2 and will rise to No. 1 if she wins the title. No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost in the third round.

BASEBALL

Cecil injured

The St. Louis Cardinals placed five players on the injured list as they began to shape their roster for Thursday’s opener at the Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis said Monday the official reason for Brett Cecil’s designation is carpal tunnel syndrome, though the left-hander also is dealing with arm fatigue and erratic mechanics. Right-hander Carlos Martinez is out with a strained rotator cuff and reliever Luke Gregerson with a right shoulder impingement.

Jedd Gyorko will start the season on IL after dealing with a calf issue for most of March. He was hoping to be ready by opening day but will instead be out until at least April 4. Justin Williams is on the IL with a fracture in his right hand, though the Cardinals have plenty of depth in the outfield and he will likely head to Class AAA Memphis when he’s ready to go.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR sets qualifying rules

NASCAR tweaked its qualifying procedures Monday to avoid a repeat of the session two weeks ago in which all 12 drivers in the final round failed to log an official lap. NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller accused the drivers of “making a mockery out of the qualifying process” when they all idled on pit road until the final second to attempt their qualifying lap. But the drivers all blew the timing, none completed a lap before the clock ran out, and fans booed the shenanigans. So beginning Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR said all cars must post a lap time or start at the rear of the field. Once a car leaves its pit stall it cannot stop on pit road. Any driver who blocks pit road and prohibits other drivers from exiting pit road will incur a penalty.

GOLF

Woods in Match Play

Tiger Woods is at another new golf course for a World Golf Chapionships event and faces another player he doesn’t know. Woods, who arrived Monday and played nine holes at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, opens the Dell Technologies Match Play against Aaron Wise, an NCAA champion from Oregon and the PGA Tour rookie of the year. Wise will be the 21st player who had never played with Woods since he returned from back surgeries that kept him out of golf for most of two years. Woods, the No. 13 seed, also has Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker in his group. The only other time Woods played against Cantlay was in the 2011 Frys.com Open when Cantlay was a sophomore at UCLA. The last time Woods played in this fickle event was in 2013 in the high desert of Arizona when the Match Play was single elimination. The only three-time winner, Woods was beaten in the first round by Charles Howell III. Now it features 16 four-man groups, round-robin play Wednesday through Friday, with the winner from each group advancing to the knockout stage over the weekend. The 64-man field based on the world ranking from two weeks ago was divided by their seeds to determine who went into the top 16 groups — Nos. 17-32, Nos. 33-48 and Nos. 49-64 — and it was a lottery to see which player went into each group. There still was very little intrigue. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 seed for the third straight year, has Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace and Chez Reavie. Rory McIlroy, who won The Players Championship two weeks ago and has yet to finish worse than a tie for sixth this year, has Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Harding and Luke List, the last player to get into the field.

BASKETBALL

Ratings up for tourney

CBS Sports and Turner Sports said television ratings for the NCAA Tournament across four networks that broadcast the first week of games were up 8 percent over last year. Tournaments games drew an average Nielsen rating of 6.4, up from 5.9 last year. The

rating got a boost from the dramatic Duke-Central Florida game on Sunday. The Blue Devils’ one-point victory earned an 11.9 rating, up 35 percent from the game that aired in that same television window last year. The game had the second-highest rating in that time slot in the 29 years since the tournament expanded to its current format. Ratings represent the percentage of U.S. television households tuned into a program. CBS and Turner also announced Monday that NCAA March Madness Live set a new high for live streams and live hours of consumption, up more than 25 percent from last year.

Ramsey dies

Cal Ramsey, who starred at New York University in the 1950s and went on to play and broadcast for the New York Knicks, died Monday. He was 81. The Knicks said Ramsey died of cardiac arrest at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center in Manhattan. After his playing career, Ramsey worked for the organization as a color analyst and later in community relations. He served as a Knicks ambassador for the last 28 years and had remained on NYU’s basketball staff since 1983. Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan called Ramsey “one of the greatest ambassadors in New York City basketball history.” Born in Selma, Ala., Ramsey graduated from NYU in 1959 after averaging 20.2 points and a school-record 17.5 rebounds. His 34 rebounds against Boston College remain an NYU record. He had been an assistant coach with the team since it returned as a Division III program in 1983-84, helping the Violets to a 615-341 record and 25 postseason appearances. Ramsey also played in the NBA for the St. Louis Hawks and Syracuse Nationals. He is a member of the NYU Athletics and New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

Photo by AP

Roger Federer

Photo by MLBPV AP

Brett Cecil