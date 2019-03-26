Women push FDA for implant caution

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Women with illnesses linked to breast implants challenged plastic surgeons, regulators and implant makers, saying risks of the devices have not been fully disclosed, at a meeting Monday before a panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration.

The women called for more information to be disclosed when patients are considering breast implant surgery. They included the release of details about the materials in implants and a label noting heightened problems with a drug or device that can be issued by the FDA. Some also called for implants with a textured or slightly roughened surface to be taken off the market, because they have been associated with a type of lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system.

However, industry representatives defended implants, as did plastic surgeons, including several female surgeons

who said they had implants themselves and had many patients who had no health problems.

Woman after woman said plastic surgeons had reassured them breast implants were safe, and had described only the routine risks associated with any surgery while not passing along informational pamphlets from manufacturers that gave a more detailed accounting of risks associated with the implants.

Christine Avila, from San Jose, Calif., got implants for reconstruction after a mastectomy six years ago. She said she felt pushed into doing so during “a time of intense shock and vulnerability” and did not realize complications from the implant surgery could require repeat operations and interfere with her cancer treatment.

The two-day meeting of the FDA’s general and plastic surgery devices panel was called to respond to patient advocates’ demands for a public forum and to explore the growing scientific evidence about breast implant-associated lymphoma and a constellation of debilitating symptoms generally referred to as breast implant illness, said Stephanie Caccomo, an FDA spokesman.

