1 killed in house fire in northeast Arkansas, authorities say

A 75-year-old man died after a fire broke out in his Blytheville home on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the burning home, located in the 200 block of Dougan Street, shortly after 7 a.m., Fire Chief Mike Carney said.

Shortly after knocking down the flames, responders found the body of Harold McWilliams, who they believe was the only one in the home at the time, Carney said.

The chief said that, according to preliminary findings, McWilliams had several space heaters, with combustible materials nearby.

According to Carney, investigators believe the fire began in the living room, though its cause remains under investigation.

McWilliams’ remains have been sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy, authorities said.