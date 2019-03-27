Stranger in car said to aim gun at owner

When a North Little Rock man woke Monday, a stranger who had broken into and fallen asleep in his vehicle pointed a gun at him, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Joshua Ray Haney, 23, on charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by certain persons and criminal trespass, the report said.

Haney reportedly broke into a vehicle sitting in a driveway at 1526 W. 36th St., rifled through it and then fell asleep, officers said. The owner said that when he found a stranger in his car, the man pointed a gun at him and then ran away, the report said.

Haney was in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

2 girls report rape; 18-year-old charged

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday on charges that he raped one high school student during her birthday party and another student after he'd trapped her in a vehicle.

Little Rock police arrested Caleb Kavon Woodruff, 18, on two Class Y felony rape charges Thursday after two teens reported assaults to their parents, according to two affidavits for Woodruff's arrest. Class Y felonies are punishable by prison terms of 10 to 40 years or a life sentence.

Medical examinations of both girls showed signs of physical injury, the court documents said.

Woodruff is accused of holding a teenager down on her bed and raping her during her birthday party in June, and telling her he would "flip the script" if she told anyone, the affidavit said.

Another high school student told interviewers that in July when she and Woodruff went to Walmart together, he put her phone under his car, grabbed her hair and raped her, the affidavit said.

Woodruff was released from the Pulaski County jail Friday on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

NLR man arrested in groping of child

Officers arrested a North Little Rock man on accusations that he sexually assaulted a child in a park, court documents said.

Little Rock police arrested Charles McChristian, 46, on accusations that he rubbed against and groped the child after taking her to MacArthur Park, an affidavit for his arrest said.

McChristian was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond facing a charge of second-degree sexual assault as of Tuesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

