7-day menu planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: The family will give its approval to Chicken Braised in Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce (see recipe). Serve it over mashed potatoes. Add steamed zucchini and crusty bread. Enjoy blueberry cobbler for dessert.

Plan ahead: Prepare enough mashed potatoes and save enough cobbler for Monday.

MONDAY: Buy and heat bratwurst for a fast meal. Smear it with spicy brown mustard. Serve with leftover mashed potatoes and red cabbage (from jar). Add rye bread. Heat the leftover cobbler for dessert.

TUESDAY: Many of us learned from our mothers how to stretch a dollar and save time, too, as in this old-fashioned Beef and Noodles dish (see recipe). Add a spinach salad and crusty bread. For dessert, enjoy peaches.

WEDNESDAY: Feast on Vegetable Curry tonight. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 4 medium potatoes (peeled and diced), 1 large onion (chopped), 1 red bell pepper (chopped), 2 carrots (chopped), 2 large plum tomatoes (chopped), 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste, ¾ cup water, 2 tablespoons curry powder, 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, ½ teaspoon garlic powder and ½ teaspoon coarse salt; mix well. Place florets from 1 medium head cauliflower on top. Cook on low 7 to 8 hours. Gently stir in 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas; increase heat to high and cook 15 more minutes. Serve the curry over basmati rice and pass chutney at the table. Slice cucumbers in plain yogurt as an accompaniment. Add whole-grain pita bread. Make instant lemon pudding for dessert.

THURSDAY: Pick up a package of heat-and-serve pork barbecue and serve it on toasted whole-grain buns. Add baked beans and deli coleslaw. Scoop strawberry ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough barbecue for Friday.

FRIDAY: Kids are always in a hurry to eat, so Hurry-Up Tacos are right up their alley. Heat whole-grain tortillas, fill with leftover barbecue and top with sliced avocados. Serve with carrot sticks and baked chips. For dessert, slurp on frozen juice bars.

SATURDAY: Our guests enjoyed this Chicken Mushroom Stroganoff (see recipe). Serve it over medium egg noodles with a red-tipped lettuce salad on the side. Add sourdough bread. For dessert, make Raspberry Parfaits by layering vanilla pudding with frozen raspberries (thawed) in stemmed glasses. Top with light whipped cream.

THE RECIPES

Chicken Braised in Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

6 chicken breast cutlets

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅓ cup thinly sliced oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, PLUS 1 tablespoon oil from jar

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

⅔ cup dry white wine

⅔ cup heavy cream

¼ cup thinly sliced basil leaves

Basil sprigs for garnish

Pat chicken dry. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat the 1 tablespoon oil from tomato jar in a large skillet on medium-high. Cook chicken 1 minute on each side or just until golden. Remove chicken to plate. Add garlic to skillet; cook 40 seconds. Add wine, cream and tomatoes, stirring to scrape brown bits from bottom of skillet. Cook on medium-high until the mixture comes to a boil. Add chicken and any accumulated juices, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; cook 5 minutes or just until chicken is cooked through. Transfer to serving platter; add sliced basil to sauce. Season sauce with salt and pepper to taste and spoon over chicken. Garnish with basil sprigs if desired, and serve. (Adapted from Martina's Kitchen Mix by Martina McBride, Oxmoor House)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 271 calories, 25 g protein, 16 g fat, 3 g carbohydrate, 109 mg cholesterol, 320 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.

Beef and Noodles

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, finely chopped

4 cups tomato juice

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 (6-ounce) package thin egg noodles

Freshly grated parmesan cheese for garnish

In a Dutch oven, combine beef, onion and bell pepper and cook 8 to 10 minutes on medium or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are softened. Add tomato juice, salt, black pepper and curry powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and add noodles, making sure to cover them with liquid. Mix well. Cook, stirring often, 10 minutes or until noodles are tender and most of liquid is absorbed. Serve, garnishing each serving with cheese.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 253 calories, 21 g protein, 4 g fat, 32 g carbohydrate, 42 mg cholesterol, 346 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Chicken Mushroom Stroganoff

4 (4- or 5-ounce) boneless chicken breast halves

1 (14-ounce) can unsalted chicken broth

½ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon dried thyme

⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (8-ounce) package fresh mushrooms, sliced

⅔ cup sour cream

Using a meat mallet or heavy skillet, flatten chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap to an even thickness.

Combine broth, onion, mustard, thyme, pepper, garlic and mushrooms in a large skillet and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. (Mixture may appear curdled.) Lay chicken in mixture. Cover and simmer (poach) 15 minutes; do not boil. Remove chicken and cover; set aside and keep warm. Bring poaching liquid to a boil and cook, uncovered, 8 minutes or until reduced to about ¾ cup. Remove from heat; let cool slightly. Stir in sour cream. Return chicken and any collected juices to skillet, turning chicken to coat. Serve chicken with sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with unsalted broth and low-fat sour cream) contains approximately 219 calories, 28 g protein, 6 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 79 mg cholesterol, 376 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0.5.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email:

susan@7daymenu.com

Food on 03/27/2019